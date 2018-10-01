(Bence Boros/Unsplash photo)

‘Cloverfest’ returns with beer, wine to Cloverdale for second year

The craft beer and wine festival will be taking place in Shannon Hall on Oct. 13

Cloverdalians in search of craft beer and wine should look no further than Shannon Hall on Oct. 13.

The second-annual Cloverfest, a boozy fundraiser for the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and Cloverdale Rotary, will be returning to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Oct. 13 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event brings together a number of different breweries and wineries from around the province, as well as live music and food vendors.

Last year, the event saw around 450 participants take part in the festival, as well as 20 different vendors. So far, the festival has 14 confirmed alcohol vendors, along with four different food vendors.

This year will see the return of some favourite brewers, including Pacific Western Brewing, Two Wolves Brewing Company, White Rock Beach Beer Company, De Vine Wines and Spirits, Dead Frog Brewery and others. This year will also see some new additions to the line up: Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery for one, and Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co.

Cloverfest is a 19+ event. Minors, including babies and infants, are not permitted on site.

VIP tickets are nearly sold out for this year’s event, although general admission is still available. Tickets are $35 and include admission, two tasting tokens and a sample cup. Additional tasting tokens can be purchased on site for $2 each.

Tickets are non-refundable and can be purchased online at showpass.com/cloverfest.

For more information, visit cloverfest.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
