Discover your family’s past at Historic Stewart Farm this Family Day

The Historic Stewart Farm is opening its doors to community members looking to step back in time this Family Day.

On Monday, Feb. 12, the farm will host a free and family friendly event from noon until 3 p.m.

The theme this year is discovering your clan, and there will be opportunities for families to uncover the various flags, tartans and coat of arms that their ancestors may have used to represent themselves.

No family tartan? No problem. Visitors will also be able to design their own family crest to take home as a keepsake.

“We are thrilled to be hosting another Family Day event here at the farm,” said Curator Jerrilin Spence.

“This holiday is a great opportunity for families to unplug, spend some quality time together and reflect on their heritage. Family is a team, and every team needs a flag! What better way to do this than create your own modern day family crest?”

Families are also welcome to explore the grounds and the historic farmhouse, which tells the story of the Stewarts, a Surrey pioneer family.

“While the farmhouse seems lavish to us today, it was a modest house in its time period,” said Spence.

Scottish-born John Stewart, his wife Annie Stewart and their sons William James and John Massey lived in the house and worked the land along the Nicomekl River.

“With just two children, they were a unique family who had to work especially hard to get the same amount of work done as most of the larger local families,” said Spence.

Family Day at Historic Stewart Farm also includes a guided tour of the house, pioneer children’s games, the chance to play with dress up clothes and old-fashioned toys upstairs, and samples of baking from the woodstove.

Located at 13723 Crescent Road in South Surrey, the Historic Stewart Farm offers scenic water views and lots of green space for children to play. Entrance to the farm is free.

For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm.



