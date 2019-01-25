‘Diverse Francophones’ exhibit will highlight Surrey’s Haitian, Mauritian communities

The Museum of Surrey’s upcoming community exhibit celebrates Surrey’s Haitian and Mauritian francophone communities.

“Diverse Francophones,” billed as a “unique cultural showcase,” will open on Thursday, Feb. 7. Event-goers will get to preview the exhibit, listen to opening speeches and partake in light refreshments from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“Our mission is to build connections in Surrey by engaging visitor through storytelling and creating shared experiences,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager.

“As such, this exhibit is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to explore this increasingly diverse community, which includes people of various backgrounds beyond the familiar French and Québecois,” he said.

British Columbia has the fourth largest francophone community in the country — more than 300,000 French speakers make their home in this province.

The Canadian Haitian Cultural Association of BC and the Mauritian Canadian Multicultural Association of British Columbia assisted the museum while staff created the exhibit. “Diverse Francophones” features objects and photos from Mauritius and Haiti, and bilingual labelling is used throughout the displays.

Part of the Community Treasures exhibit series, “Diverse Francophones” will be on display until May 26.



