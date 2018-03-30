On April 13, Club 240 is hosting a Gatsby Party, featuring Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers. Kat Siemens photo.

‘Gatsby Party’ set for South Surrey in April

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers headline Club 240 show

Calling all flappers, vamps, hoodlums, sugar daddies, red-hot mamas, sheiks and shebas.

Get out your glad rags for the wildest ball of all – Club 240’s “Gatsby Party,” on April 13 at the Crescent Legion, 2643 128 St.

Dance the night away to the champagne rhythms of the Roaring ’20s with Alexander Browne – dubbed “The Mad Hatter of Melody” – and his seven-piece band, The Boulevardiers.

On the heels of a live-streamed showcase at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios last November, Browne and his band – Henry Christian on trumpet, Jeremy Berkman on trombone, Tony Sheppard and Graham Howell on saxes and clarinets, Angus Kellett on piano, David Sabourin on tuba and John Cody on drums – are winning devoted new fans with each performance.

The band leader, a longtime Peace Arch News reporter who has been described as “Oil Can Harry meets Cab Calloway,” channels the Jazz Age like few other performers on the scene today.

Browne couples his smooth megaphone-crooner vocals with the fox trots, slow blues, Charlestons, waltzes, tangos and rumbas that put a sizzle in the 1920s. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’ve time-travelled back to New York, London and Paris in that dazzling, dancing decade.

The April 13 gig is a chance to dress to impress in your snazziest Gatsby-era threads – there will be prizes for best single and couple costumes – and cut a rug on one of the finest dance floors in the Lower Mainland.

Show tickets are $20 and are available in person at the legion box office, from 4-9 p.m. daily, or by calling 604-535-1043.

Tickets can also be purchased online at brownpapertickets.ca

 

