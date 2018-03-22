Guitar player Jason Buie has died; help found White Rock Blues Society

He passed away ‘at his home early this morning in Esquimalt,’ brother says

Blues guitar player Jason Buie, a former White Rock resident and popular figure on the local music scene, has died, according to his sibling.

“It is with our deepest sadness that I announce the passing of my brother Jason Buie at his home early this morning in Esquimalt BC,” wrote Chris Buie in a Facebook post today.

“Out of respect and privacy of our family we will not respond to any Facebook messages until further notice.”

In another Facebook post today, Dave Chesney, a White Rock councillor and longtime music-biz employee and backer, said he is “heartbroken. I just got off the phone with Rod Dranfield of the White Rock Blues Society and he just informed me Jason Buie passed away overnight…. I am in shock. God speed my brother.”

Buie was a musician who performed throughout Canada, Europe and the U.S., and had shared the stage with a number of rock and blues legends, including Buddy Guy, Jeff Healey, Robert Cray, Taj Mahal and others.

• RELATED: Blues musicians unite in Surrey for 10th annual Yuletide concert for food bank, from 2016.

• ALSO: White Rock Blues Society celebrates 10th year with May long-weekend events, from 2017.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

His band frequently entertained at concerts hosted by White Rock Blues Society, which he helped get off the ground a decade ago. On the organization’s website, Buie is listed as artistic director.

In South Surrey every December, Buie was a planner of the yearly Toy Jam concerts that collected toys and money for kids in need.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter