Jason Buie. (File photo)

Guitar player Jason Buie has died; help found White Rock Blues Society

He passed away ‘at his home early this morning in Esquimalt,’ brother says

Blues guitar player Jason Buie, a former White Rock resident and popular figure on the local music scene, has died, according to his sibling.

“It is with our deepest sadness that I announce the passing of my brother Jason Buie at his home early this morning in Esquimalt BC,” wrote Chris Buie in a Facebook post today.

“Out of respect and privacy of our family we will not respond to any Facebook messages until further notice.”

In another Facebook post today, Dave Chesney, a White Rock councillor and longtime music-biz employee and backer, said he is “heartbroken. I just got off the phone with Rod Dranfield of the White Rock Blues Society and he just informed me Jason Buie passed away overnight…. I am in shock. God speed my brother.”

Buie was a musician who performed throughout Canada, Europe and the U.S., and had shared the stage with a number of rock and blues legends, including Buddy Guy, Jeff Healey, Robert Cray, Taj Mahal and others.

His band frequently entertained at concerts hosted by White Rock Blues Society, which he helped get off the ground a decade ago. On the organization’s website, Buie is listed as artistic director.

In South Surrey every December, Buie was a planner of the yearly Toy Jam concerts that collected toys and money for kids in need.


