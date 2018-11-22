Harlem Globetrotters’ Ant Antkinson with a young fan during a recent basketball game. (submitted photo)

Harlem Globetrotters here for December dunks, dribbles and spins

The basketball team’s current 250-city tour includes arenas in Abbotsford, Vancouver and Victoria

Basketball’s most famous team is set to dribble around Metro Vancouver.

No, not the Golden State Warriors – we’re talking about the Harlem Globetrotters, the franchise that has travelled the world over the past 92 years.

The Globetrotters will play at Pacific Coliseum on the night of Friday, Dec. 7, followed by two games at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Dec. 8 and another at Victoria’s Save On Foods Memorial Centre on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 9.

Game times in Abbotsford are 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets (which range from $22 to $115) and other details can be found at harlemglobetrotters.com, or call 1-855-985-5000.

The Globetrotters, a squad of elite dunkers, ball handlers and shooters, will bring their long-running show to fans in more than 250 North American cities during their current tour.

These days, the team includes players with colourful names such as Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, Hammer Harrison, Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm.

“To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America,” including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young and Mighty Mortimer, according to a media advisory.

“After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.”


Most Read

