The B.C. tour of “Sleeping Beauty Dreams” features, from left, Shizuka Kai with Octavia, Brent Hirose with Mateo, Randi Edmundson with Sleeping Beauty, Linda Carson with Queen and Timothy Gosley with King. (Photo: Emily Cooper/submitted)

VIDEO: In Surrey, Mexican puppet show tells dreamy ‘Sleeping Beauty’ story

Afternoon show brings Marionetas de la Esquina creations to arts centre stage Feb. 10

An acclaimed puppet show from Mexico will entertain kids at Surrey Arts Centre on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 10.

The 2 p.m. showing of Sleeping Beauty Dreams on the main stage will feature creations by Marionetas de la Esquina and words spoken in English by a B.C.-based cast.

Amaranta Leyva’s story begins with a mom and dad telling their young son a bedtime story, which turns out to be the story of their lives, before and after they met.

“In essence, this is a fresh coming-of-age story,” says puppeteer Lourdes Pérez Gay, the show’s co-director.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

The hour-long puppet play, originally commissioned by Washington DC’s Kennedy Center, is aimed at children aged five and over.

Victoria’s Timothy Gosley, considered one of Canada’s most accomplished puppeteers, stars in musical show alongside Linda Carson, Randi Edmundson, Brent Hirose and Shizuka Kai.

As part of a debut Canadian tour, Marionetas de la Esquina sent a team to B.C. to train and mentor the cast for shows in Surrey and other theatres in the region.

Tickets for the Surrey date are $15. Call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

The show is presented by Surrey Civic Theatres and Surrey International Children’s Festival.

CLICK HERE to read the show’s Performance Guide, in PDF form.


