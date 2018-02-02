VIDEO: In Surrey, Mexican puppet show tells dreamy ‘Sleeping Beauty’ story

An acclaimed puppet show from Mexico will entertain kids at Surrey Arts Centre on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 10.
The 2 p.m. showing of Sleeping Beauty Dreams on the main stage will feature creations by Marionetas de la Esquina and words spoken in English by a B.C.-based cast.
Amaranta Leyva’s story begins with a mom and dad telling their young son a bedtime story, which turns out to be the story of their lives, before and after they met.
The hour-long puppet play is aimed at children aged five and over.
Victoria’s Timothy Gosley, considered one of Canada’s most accomplished puppeteers, stars in musical show alongside Linda Carson, Randi Edmundson, Brent Hirose and Shizuka Kai.
Tickets for the Surrey date are $15. Call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.
The show is presented by Surrey Civic Theatres and Surrey International Children’s Festival.
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter
Tom Zillich