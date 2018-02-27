Musical ‘Peter Pan’ staged in Surrey with more politically-correct script

A Surrey Youth Theatre Company production of “Peter Pan the Musical” stars, from left to right, Annika Ferronato (as Peter), Catalina Magnusson (Curly), Shelby Haines (Wendy), Hudson Ansley (Smee) and Kieran Sainsbury (Hook). (submitted photo by Lisa Ansley)

A musical production of the Peter Pan story will be staged in Surrey with a more politically-correct script.

Surrey Youth Theatre Company (SYTCO) presents Peter Pan the Musical at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre from March 9 to 11.

The show, written by Piers Chater-Robinson based on the J.M. Barrie novel, will be brought to the Bear Creek Park stage by 17 of the theatre company’s young performers, aged 10 to 15.

“Please note that the controversial and archaic inclusion of Barrie’s Victorian-age ‘Indians’ (is) handled in a very respectful manner,” says Susan Pendleton, director and SYTCO company founder, in a press release. “The word is deleted from our production, as are any cliches wrongfully associated with First Nations Peoples.”

The two-hour show features, among others, Annika Ferronato (as Peter), Catalina Magnusson (Curly), Shelby Haines (Wendy), Hudson Ansley (Smee) and Kieran Sainsbury (Hook).

“Come witness heroism as Peter defeats the villainous Captain Hook,” Pendleton explained. “Be entertained by fumbling Pirates, learn why Peter does not want to grow up, cry and cheer with the Lost Boys counting on Peter and Wendy to lead them in life. And what’s with all this TinkerBell stuff?”

SYTCO has been bringing family-friendly productions to Surrey stages for 21 years.

Pendleton calls Peter Pan the Musical “a captivating and delightful rendition of this popular novel.

“Staying away from the Disney and Broadway interpretations comes this cleverly written, true-to-form British script. The songs are catchy, engaging and memorable.”

Previous SYTCO productions at Surrey Arts Centre include Madeline’s Christmas, A Year With Frog and Toad, Treasure Island, Pippi Longstocking and The Orphan Train.

“Audiences always leave the theatre delighted with the time spent with their families entertained by SYTCO’s quality theatre,” Pendleton added.

Tickets for Peter Pan the Musical, recommended for audiences aged five and over, are available online at tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566. Seats start at $16. Performance times are 7 p.m. on March 9 and 10, and 3 p.m. on March 10 and 11.

For more details about Surrey Youth Theatre Company, visit surreyyouththeatre.ca.



