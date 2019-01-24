North Delta happening: week of Jan. 24

THIS WEEK

• Seniors Photography Interest Group: Jan. 24, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Special guest Rick Shapka will present wildlife pictures from a grizzly bear sanctuary in B.C. Recreation for 50+. Entry fee of $4. For more information, call 604-594-2717.

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Delta Manor Education Centre, 4750 57th St.; Calling all Delta teens in Grades 10 through 12. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive first aid certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit, and earn up to 14 hours of volunteer time. This program is offered by Ladner Pioneer Library in partnership with the City of Delta, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, the Delta School District, the Delta Police Department, B.C. Emergency Health Services, Delta Firefighter’s Charitable Organization and B.C. Ambulance Services. For more information and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155.

• Home Alone Program: Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; The Home Alone Program is designed to provide children 10 to 13 years of age and older with the necessary skills and knowledge to be safe and responsible when home alone for short periods of time. Course costs $36, and includes a manual. To register, visit deltareg.ca or call 604-952-3000 (course number 422344). Also available at the South Delta Recreation Centre (course number 422347).

• Leaders of Tomorrow — Level 1: Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; This program offers the basic knowledge and principles for volunteers interested in assisting with community recreation in Delta. Learn what it takes to be a leader, how to problem solve and how to communicate in a fun and safe environment. The completion of this program is a requirement for youth ages 13-18 who wish to sign up for volunteer opportunities within Delta Parks, Recreation & Culture, and is a pre requisite for Leaders of Tomorrow — Level 2. Course costs $20. To register, visit deltareg.ca or call 604-952-3000 (course number 422230)

• Leaders of Tomorrow — Level 2: Jan. 25, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; This course is a more advanced version of our Leaders of Tomorrow curriculum for youth 13-18 years old. Topics include: goal setting, age characteristics, physical literacy, communication, safety and supervision, accessibility support, inclusion and adaptations. Course costs $20. To register, visit deltareg.ca or call 604-952-3000 (course number 422232)

• Open Mic Night: Jan. 25, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Charlotte Diamond in Concert: Jan. 26, 2 p.m.; Burnsview Secondary, 7658 112th St.; Canadian Parents for French — Delta is excited to welcome back Charlotte Diamond for another set of annual concerts. Charlotte Diamond is an award-winning, trilingual children’s entertainer. A graduate of North Delta Secondary, Charlotte has spent the past 30 years delighting children and families across North America with her music and lively performances. Her understanding of how music and lyrics are foundational to literacy has also helped teachers, as she has produced learning guides that focus on brain development and language patterns in young learners. In 2017, she was awarded the Order of Canada. A second concert is planned for Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at South Delta Secondary (750 53rd St., Tsawwassen).

• Sungod Skating Club Clothing and Housewares Drive: Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Time to clean up and reorganize after the holidays. This is an easy and simple way for us to raise money to support programs for the Sungod Skating Club. Accepted items: (in bags) clothing, shoes, purses, hats, mittens, scarves, stuffed animals, linens, bedding, towels, blankets, drapes, table linens, sewing materials. Also accepted: (in boxes) sporting gear, toys and games, small electronics (toasters, radios, blenders, tools, etc.), small housewares (planter pots, ornaments, vases, etc.), dishes, pots, pans, cutlery and glassware.

• Late French Immersion Info Night: Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m.; Burnsview Secondary, 7658 112th Ave.; The major goal of Delta’s late French immersion program is to provide the opportunity for non-Francophone students to become functionally bilingual in English and French. This is a Grade 6 to 12 program, offered at Chalmers Elementary for students in the attendance areas of any North Delta elementary schools. Late French immersion information nights are meant for parents who currently have children in Grade 5. Online applications are available now, and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. You can find more information about Delta’s French immersion programs at deltasd.bc.ca/programs/french-immersion. A second information night is happening on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at South Delta Secondary (750 53rd St., Tsawwassen).

COMING UP

• Our North Delta — North Delta’s Historic Places and People: Feb. 2, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us for a historical tour of your community. Have you ever wondered how the places, schools and streets you are so familiar with got their names? Who were the people associated with these names? Find out where people first lived in North Delta and where the first trails and roads were. Presented by the Delta Heritage Society’s North Delta Advisory Group.

• Cheers for Children Fundraiser: Feb. 2, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr.; Join Four Winds Brewing for the second annual Cheers for Children live music evening benefiting Reach Child and Youth Development Society. The event will feature musical acts Marin Patenaude, The Wrangleros and Rocket Revellers. As well as Four Winds beers, Steel & Oak, Twin Sails, Yellow Dog and Dageraad Brewing are sponsoring the event. Greenhill Cider and Dickie’s Ginger Beer will be providing beverages and the Four Winds kitchen and Newman’s Fine Foods will be offering dinner. Tickets are $50 and include food (one main and one side) and two beers. Raffles for excellent prizes including a grand prize staycation in Vancouver with Canucks tickets will be available at the event. Visit eventbrite.ca/e/cheers-for-children-2019-tickets-54247752488 to purchase online or head to the Four Winds tasting room. Must be 19+ to attend.

• After-School Button-Making Workshop for Teens: Feb. 4, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in on the first Monday of the month for our after-school button-making workshop for teens and leave with shiny new buttons. You can create images inspired by your favourite books, or your own artwork. The library will provide all the materials (including discarded graphic novels and magazines), so all you need to bring are your ideas.

• Meet the Artist — Barbara Roden: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; MLA Ravi Kahlon’s constituency office, 8350 112th St.; Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, invites you to come meet local artist Barbara Roden and view her work at his North Delta constituency office. The majority of works on display will be from Roden’s West Coast Landscapes series, and will hand in the office until Feb. 27. Light refreshments will be served. Drop in any time.

• Foodsafe Level 1: Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Fraser Health will be leading Foodsafe Level 1 for volunteer or employees providing public food services. It also provides great information for personal home use. The certificate is valid for 5 years. Course costs $45 for members and $75 for non-members. Recreation for 50+. For more information and to register, call 604-594-2717.

• United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week Celebration: Feb. 5, 6 p.m.; Baitur Rahman Mosque, 9570 River Rd.; Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at BC cordially invite all friends from various faith communities to this first annual interfaith dinner celebrating United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week. For more information call 1-877-994-7526 or email ahmadiyya.bc.outreach@gmail.com.

• Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program Workshop: Feb. 6 to March 13, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta Community College, 11590 83rd Ave.; The Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program (NEPP) is a six-session course that teaches you how to become personally prepared for a minimum of 72 hours following a disaster, and teaches neighbours how to plan and train as a neighbourhood to respond safely and effectively as organized teams during a disaster. NEPP is presented in cooperation with the Delta Police Department, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, the City of Delta and the Delta School District, with instructors from Delta Fire, Delta Police, emergency social services and the Delta Amateur Radio Society. Program cost is $20. Register online at connect37.deltasd.bc.ca or by phone at 604-940-5550 (course ID PD066).

• Dining with David and Lucy: Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join chefs David and Lucy from the Kennedy’s Café Eighty-Ate for a fine dining experience. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased from the centre’s customer service desk. Recreation for 50+. For more information and registration call 604-594-2717.

• Tie-dye T-shirt Making: Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Bring your own t-Shirt or scarf to create your own groovy threads. Paints provided. Event is free but pre-registration is required by Feb. 7. Recreation for 50+. For more information, call 604-594-2717.

• Our North Delta — Annieville’s Fraser Fishing Fleet: Feb. 9, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; At the end of the 19th century, folk said that there were so many salmon in the Fraser River that you could walk across the water on their backs. Fishermen arrived at Annieville, many from Norway, and canneries were built that employed people from many nations. Come and hear the story of the Fraser fishing fleet. Presented by the Delta Heritage Society’s North Delta Advisory Group.

• Dancin’ in the Rain: Feb. 9, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; This stormy winter can’t get us down! Come and join us for a fun evening of dancing. Tickets are $20, and include a glass of bubbly, light refreshments and dancing with DJ Mark. Singles and couples welcome. Cash bar. Come shake off those winter blues. Contact the church’s office at trinitylutheran_church@telus.net or 604-584-0111 for tickets.

• Valentine’s Day Family Fun Time: Feb. 14, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family. Come and try your hand at crafts, enjoy story time and take part of indoor gym activities for caregivers and preschoolers. All families, childcare and preschools are welcome. Each child receives a free book. Presented by DeltaKids, the City of Delta and the Delta Community Literacy Committee.

• Valentine’s Day Family Amazing Race: Feb. 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family. Teams compete in Amazing Race-style activities. Come with at least one adult and one school-aged child. The race is free and fun, and there’s a chance to win prizes. Presented by DeltaKids, the City of Delta and the Delta Community Literacy Committee.

• 60s Love-in Peace Party: Feb. 16, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Groove to 60s tunes performed by Greg Hampson. Themed threads encouraged. Recreation for 50+. Tickets cost $10 for members and $12 for guests. Get tickets before Feb. 14. For more information, call 604-594-2717.

• Patrolling the Port: Feb. 20, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Don’t miss the next free Vancouver Fraser Port Authority presentation. Keeping Canada’s largest port safe and efficient is a 24/7 responsibility. Learn about the global perspective on local shipping, who oversees marine safety, and why harbor patrol inspects ships. Registration is required before Feb. 14 by calling 604-665-9635, visiting portvancouver/delta.com or stopping by the Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office (5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.). Presentation also available at the Ladner Pioneer Library on Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Open Mic Night: Feb. 22, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th Ave.; Make your way to the Tsawwassen Arts Centre to witness performances by some of Delta’s most talented youth. Tickets cost $11 at the door or over the phone at 604-943-9437. For more info go to delta.ca/discover-delta/festivals-events/delta-idol.

• Rock the Arts Puppet Show: March 2, 1 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Superhero Showdown teaches children about compassion, kindness and the power of perseverance. This high-energy 40-minute interactive puppet show is followed by a 20-minute hands-on workshop that teaches children about the art of puppetry. This unique show and workshop combination allows for all ages to be involved and engaged. Price is $10 for first ticket, $8 for additional tickets, and available by calling 604-952-3000 or heading online at deltareg.ca (barcode #422619).

• Magic Cabaret: March 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; Multi-award winning entertainers Jordan “the Card Wizard” Vo and Care “the storyteller” Elise bring an adult-friendly evening of magic, mystery, and mentalism to the Tsawwassen Arts Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available by calling 604-943-9437 or visiting deltareg.ca (barcode #423041).

• World’s End Open Doubles Fun-spiel: March 30; North Delta Recreation Centre; Delta Thistle Curling Club is hosting this fun one-day open doubles spiel to wrap up the season. Entry costs $40 per player ($20 for junior curlers). Teams are guaranteed three-4 games in a pool-based format, with prizes for pool winners. Enjoy food, more food, and drink specials. Register online at delta-thistle.curling.io/en/events/4013-the-worlds-end, or contact the club at info@deltathistle.ca or 604-594-2323.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Mah-jong Meet-Up: Mondays through April 29 (except for Feb. 18 and April 22), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you looking for a fun weekly activity to play with others? Mah-jong has been a popular pastime for centuries, first played in China during the Qing dynasty. Similar to rummy, this game uses tiles and involves skill, strategy and a bit of chance. If you have your own game set, please feel free to bring it with you.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Diana Brinton at 778-791-1166.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 28, and Fridays, Jan. 11 through June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through May 28, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through May 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Chronic Conditions Self-Management: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Do you live with a chronic health condition? This free six-week workshop helps people living with chronic health conditions and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. For more info contact Self-Management BC at 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

MONTHLY

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Friday Philosophers’ Club: Last Friday of the month, Jan. 25 through April 26, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join Lara McIntyre, a local registered professional counsellor and hypnotherapist, in this moderated meet-up for anyone (no experience needed) interested in philosophical discussion. Come on the last Friday of each month to explore the meaning of life and beyond in a safe and inclusive space.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMING SOON

• Group Grief Support for Children: Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through March 6, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Kids Grieve Too is a group support for grieving children aged 7-12. These groups apply expressive arts and play to reduce anxiety and anger, promote healthy expression of difficult emotions, increase understanding of grief and loss, and provide support through connection with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Restorative Yoga: Thursdays, Feb. 7 through March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Restorative Yoga for people living with cancer can help deepen relaxation, increase flexibility and heighten breath and body awareness. Join our yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Group Grief Support for Adults: Wednesdays, Feb. 27 through April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining this safe and supportive group for bereaved adults where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays, March 26 to May 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you had a recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Then join our adult Suicide Grief Support Group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. The group is complementary and co-sponsored by the Delta Hospice Society and the Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre.

• Restorative Yoga: Thursdays, April 4 to May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Restorative yoga for people living with cancer can help deepen relaxation, increase flexibility and heighten breath and body awareness. Join our yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



editor@northdeltareporter.com

