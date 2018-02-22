North Delta happenings: week of Feb. 22

THIS WEEK
• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Feb. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; North Delta Public Safety Building, 11375 84th Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours.
• Open Mic: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this community favourite variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. General public is welcome to come as well. Admission is $5 for performers and audience. Doors open 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. Call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072 for more info.
• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; See talented Delta artists perform live as they compete for the title of Delta Idol! Tickets cost $11, call 604-943-9437 to reserve.
• Heritage Week Celebration: Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunbury Hall, 10409 Dunlop Rd.; Come celebrate with us and learn about the ways that culture is expressed in Delta through arts, music, dance and stories. Join us for workshops and an evening presentation called Duty, Honour & Izzat, about the pivotal part Indian soldiers played in the campaigns on the Western Front during the First World War.
• Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group: Feb. 24, 10 a.m.; Mountain View Memorial Gardens, 14464 72nd Ave., Surrey; Guest speaker is Fred Fox, brother of Terry Fox, who will speak on Terry and his legacy, the Terry Fox Foundation and its funding. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For info, call 604-594-5257.
• Paws 4 Stories: Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading.Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.
• Teaching Your Dog to Come (Recall Classes): Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration. To register call 604-940-7111.
• Coldest Night of the Year Walk: Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; The Coldest Night of the Year is a super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for local charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting families and youth. Participants can choose from a 2, 5 or 10 km route and enjoy a light meal at the event. Walkers, volunteers and sponsors can visit cnoy.org/location/delta for more information.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza.
• DCLS Volunteer Information Session: Feb. 27, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. DCLS Scott Road Connections, 105 7953 Scott Rd. (behind Greek Village Restaurant); The Delta Community Living Society is looking for some enthusiastic people to work with us as volunteer peer mentors this spring/summer. We are hosting an information session about this rewarding volunteer opportunity.
• Battle of the Badges: Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Police Department and the Delta Fire Department face off in a fun-filled rivalry. This year’s pink shirt theme is “Nice has no Filters.” Supporting Anti-bullying day is a great way to show that you are sending a positive message to your community that bullying and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
COMMUNITY GROUPS AND CLUBS
• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.
• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.
• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).
• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Online registration for spring courses begins on Feb. 19th at 7pm at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege. In person registration is also available at KinVillage Community Centre Feb. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. or Feb. 20 to 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, or at the Ladner Pioneer Library on Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call 604-943-0262.
