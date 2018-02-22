North Delta happenings: week of Feb. 22

THIS WEEK

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Feb. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; North Delta Public Safety Building, 11375 84th Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155.

• Open Mic: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this community favourite variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. General public is welcome to come as well. Admission is $5 for performers and audience. Doors open 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. Call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072 for more info.

• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; See talented Delta artists perform live as they compete for the title of Delta Idol! Tickets cost $11, call 604-943-9437 to reserve.

• Heritage Week Celebration: Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunbury Hall, 10409 Dunlop Rd.; Delta Heritage Week is a one week celebration of the many cultural heritage traditions in Delta. Come celebrate with us and learn about the ways that culture is expressed in Delta through arts, music, dance and stories. Join us for workshops and an evening presentation called Duty, Honour & Izzat, about the pivotal part Indian soldiers played in the campaigns on the Western Front during the First World War. Contact Stephanie Haddaway, education coordinator, at 604-952-3838 for more info.

• Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group: Feb. 24, 10 a.m.; Mountain View Memorial Gardens, 14464 72nd Ave., Surrey; Guest speaker is Fred Fox, brother of Terry Fox, who will speak on Terry and his legacy, the Terry Fox Foundation and its funding. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more info, call 604-594-5257.

• Paws 4 Stories: Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading.Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

• Teaching Your Dog to Come (Recall Classes): Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration. To register call 604-940-7111.

• Coldest Night of the Year Walk: Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; Deltassist will be hosting the Delta/Surrey event for this national walk for homelessness. The Coldest Night of the Year is a super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for local charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting families and youth in 120 communities across Canada . Participants can choose from a 2, 5 or 10 km route and enjoy a light meal at the event. Walkers, volunteers and sponsors can visit cnoy.org/location/delta for more information.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• DCLS Volunteer Information Session: Feb. 27, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. DCLS Scott Road Connections, 105 7953 Scott Rd. (behind Greek Village Restaurant); Will you volunteer with us? The Delta Community Living Society is looking for some enthusiastic people to work with us as volunteer peer mentors this spring/summer. We are hosting an information session about this rewarding volunteer opportunity on Tuesday night .

• Battle of the Badges: Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Police Department and the Delta Fire Department face off in a fun-filled rivalry at the Battle of the Badges Hockey Showdown at Sungod Arena . This event also coincides with anti-bullying day. This year’s pink shirt theme is “Nice has no Filters.” and will be highlighted throughout the event. Supporting Anti-bullying day is a great way to show that you are sending a positive message to your community that bullying and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.

COMING UP

• History Talk: March 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Cedar Park Church, 5300 44th Ave., Ladner; ElderCollege Delta presents Harold Tichenor, author, Canadian award-winning filmmaker and TV producer, blanket collector and historical expert, to speak on The Hudson’s Bay Blanket- Point Blankets from Fur Trade to Home. Participants can bring their own blankets for a free evaluation and prize for the oldest. This event is free to ElderCollege Delta members and $10 for the general public. Registration is required. Call 604-943-0262 or visit kinvillage.org.

• Challenging Behaviours Challenging You? (Part 1: Relationships): March 3, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Living Society, 4917 Delta St., Ladner; Presenter Pam Collins (Reach Child and Youth Development Society) says about the workshop: “All behaviours come from unmet needs. One of our children’s greatest and most fundamental needs is that of belonging. A child’s or adult’s greatest fear is disconnection and they will initiate connection-seeking behaviours when they feel this disconnect. Come and learn more about these behaviours and some strategies to ensure a strong connection with your child, youth or adult.” Tickets cost $5, available at dcls.ca.

• High Paws — Clicker Training your Cat: March 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

• History Talk: Who the heck is Annie?: March 3, 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Hear stories of how Norwegian fishermen carved their homes out of the dense forests along the Fraser River to build what is now known as Annieville and Sunbury. See historical images and explore artifacts of these fishing communities, and maybe discover who the real Annie of Annieville was. Presented by Valerie Adolph, assisted by Les Starheim, Gordon Lande and Rita Hagman.

• Sleep Workshop: March 6, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Many older adults find it difficult to get enough sleep, and this workshop explores the reasons and remedies. Information about lifestyle changes that may help is provided. This workshop is presented by COSCO Workshops and is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by calling the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717.

• Dog Body Language & Dog Park Safety: March 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. To register call 604-940-7111. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration.

• Free Compost Week: March 10 to 18, Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Each year, Delta residents are invited to pick up one cubic metre (roughly a pickup truck-sized load) of compost for free from the Vancouver Landfill. Proof of residency (e.g. driver’s licence, vehicle registration, property tax notice or utility bill) is required. For directions and hours of operation, visit vancouver.ca/home-property-development/landfill.aspx.

• Challenging Behaviours Challenging You? (Part 2: Sensory and Emotional Regulation): March 10, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Living Society, 4917 Delta St., Ladner; Presenter Pam Collins (Reach Child and Youth Development Society) says about this workshop: “Do you ever wonder about those behaviours that happen right out of the blue? They may not be so mysterious after all. Every day we take information in from the world around us through our sensory systems: hearing, sight, smell, touch and our perceptions of motion, movement and gravity. How we process this information determines how we feel and respond to our social situations. Sensory and emotional regulation is the foundation for cognitive, communicative and other social skills. Come and learn about how to help our children learn to regulate and see if that helps some of those challenging behaviours.” Tickets cost $5, available at dcls.ca.

• From Gremlin to Gorgeous — Tips on Grooming your Pet: March 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

• Introduction to Individualized Funding and Microboards: March 13, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Delta Community Living Society Resource Centre, 1 3800 72nd St.; A workshop for families supporting a loved one with a developmental disability. Learn more about individualized funding and microboards in this informative workshop. Tickets cost $5, available at dcls.ca.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 17, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at either the Winskill Rec Centre, South Delta Rec Centre or Ladner Leisure Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 24, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at Sungod Rec Centre or North Delta Rec Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.

• Playtime Open House: April 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre and Pinewood Leisure Centre (11777 Pinewood Dr.); Come, meet our teachers and learn about the preschool-aged programs offered through Delta Park, Recreation & Culture this coming fall. We offer a year-long, play-based playtime program, as well as many other engaging programs designed to develop preschoolers both socially and emotionally in a secure learning environment. For more info contact Kady Hirakida at 604-946-3307 or khirakida2@delta.ca.

• Brit Lions 90th Anniversary Celebration: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave., New Westminster; Brit Lions invite you to our 90th anniversary reunion. The Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association will be commemorating 90 years of continuous play in the Vancouver Rugby Union. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all our alumni, current players, friends and family to come and celebrate this incredible accomplishment at a dinner dance. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $110 for a couple. You can confirm your place for this historic event by visiting britlions.com/90th-anniversary-.html. For more info contact Lance Baker at 604-506-7560 (lbaker74@hotmail.ca) or Fionna Lenahan at 778-836-8695 (fionnalenahan@gmail.com).

• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.

WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays through May 18 (except March 30), 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through April 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through March 16 and April 6 through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Saturdays through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca.

MONTHLY EVENTS

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS AND CLUBS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Online registration for spring courses begins on Feb. 19th at 7pm at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege. In person registration is also available at KinVillage Community Centre Feb. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. or Feb. 20 to 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, or at the Ladner Pioneer Library on Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call 604-943-0262.



