North Delta happenings: week of Feb. 8

THIS WEEK
• Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Application Public Information Meeting: Feb. 8, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner) ; The City of Delta will be hosting a public information meeting concerning Gateway’s application to build a gaming and entertainment facility. The purpose of this meeting is to provide information on the application and answer questions. The meeting will be an open house format.
• Sonic Sea Screening: Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; Drop in throughout the month of February to catch a free screening of the 60-minute film Sonic Sea, an award-winning documentary about the impact of industrial and military ocean noise on whales and other marine life. Other showtimes include Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.; Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The community office will also be hosting a student-oriented screening of Sonic Sea on Friday, February 23, which is a Pro-D day in Delta. Due to the mature nature of the topic, it is recommended for students in Grade 7 and up. Choose from two screenings: 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. For more info or to register for the student screenings, visit portvancouver.com/delta.
• History Talk: The Japanese of North Delta: Feb. 10, 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Where have all the Japanese fishermen and farmers of North Delta gone? Where did they live? Come hear about the lives of the early Japanese settlers, their contribution to our community, and their evacuation to internment camps during the Second World War. You’ll hear true stories and see historical images, presented by Mark Boyter, Nancy Demwell, John Macdonald and Len Stroh.
• Sphero SPRK+ at The Playground: Feb. 13, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Haven’t had your chance to check out one of FVRL’s 193 circulating Sphero SPRK+ robots yet? Have a go in-library on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Using a tablet, make it roll around, change colours or run a program that you create yourself. The Playground at FVRL offers customers of all ages free access to fun and engaging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning experiences. Bring your imagination and have some fun at the library.
• Valentine’s Day Family Fun Time: Feb. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Presented by Delta Kids. Come enjoy crafts, story time and indoor gym activities for caregivers and preschoolers. All families, childcare groups and preschools are welcome. Each child in attendance will receive a free book.
• Valentine’s Day Family Amazing Race: Feb. 14, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Presented by Delta Kids. Join in the fun as teams compete in Amazing Race-style activities. Come with at least one adult and one school-aged child to participate. Event is free, fun and comes with a chance to win great prizes.
COMING UP
• Diabetes Self-Management Course: Feb. 17 (Saturdays through March 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This course is brought to you by the University of Victoria Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health. The diabetes self-management program is a free six-session workshop that helps people with Type-2 diabetes and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. Participants receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions companion book. Participants should attend all six sessions to get the maximum benefit. To register, please call the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center at 604-594-2717.
• Cancer Care Workshop: Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; InspireHealth, a supportive cancer care organization approved by the B.C. Ministry of Health, is offering a free one-day supportive cancer care workshop. Educational and interactive sessions are led by an InspireHealth physician and nutritionist. Topics including nutrition, exercise, stress management and emotional support are explored. Participants must supply their own lunch, but tea and light refreshments will be provided. The workshop is open to adults with a current or past cancer diagnosis. Family members and support people are also welcome. To register, please call InspireHealth at 604-734-7125.
• Makey Makey at The Playground: Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Try your hand with Makey Makey, an invention kit for the 21st century. When the small circuit board is connected to a computer, it allows users to turn everyday conductive objects into touchpads and keyboards. Learn how pencil lead can open and close electrical circuits, turn bananas into a piano and use playdoh as a controller for a video game. The Playground at FVRL offers customers of all ages free access to fun and engaging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning experiences. Bring your imagination and have some fun at the library.
• Reducing Shipping Impacts on Whales: Feb. 21, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; The ECHO program wants to understand and mitigate key threats to at-risk whales in the Salish Sea. Join us for this free presentation by Krista Trounce, ECHO Program project manager, to learn what’s threatening whales in our region, why underwater noise is a focus, and what the program’s research says about possible solutions. For more info or to register, visit portvancouver.com/delta.
• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Feb. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; North Delta Public Safety Building, 11375 84th Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155.
• Open Mic: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this community favourite variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. General public is welcome to come as well. Admission is $5 for performers and audience. Doors open 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. Call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072 for more info.
• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; See talented Delta artists perform live as they compete for the title of Delta Idol! Tickets cost $11, call 604-943-9437 to reserve.
• Heritage Week Celebration: Feb. 42, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunbury Hall, 10409 Dunlop Rd.; Delta Heritage Week is a one week celebration of the many cultural heritage traditions in Delta. Come celebrate with us and learn about the ways that culture is expressed in Delta through arts, music, dance and stories. Join us for workshops and an evening presentation called Duty, Honour & Izzat, about the pivotal part Indian soldiers played in the campaigns on the Western Front duringthe First World War. Contact Stephanie Haddaway, education coordinator, at 604-952-3838 for more info.
• Paws 4 Stories: Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.
• Teaching Your Dog to Come (Recall Classes): Feb. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration. To register call 604-940-7111.
• Coldest Night of the Year Walk: Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; Deltassist will be hosting the Delta/Surrey event for this national walk for homelessness. The Coldest Night of the Year is a super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for local charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting families and youth in 120 communities across Canada. Participants can choose from a 2, 5 0r 10 km route and enjoy a light meal at the event. Walkers, volunteers and sponsors can visit cnoy.org/location/delta for more information.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• Battle of the Badges: Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Police Department and the Delta Fire Department face off in a fun-filled rivalry at the Battle of the Badges Hockey Showdown at Sungod Arena. This event also coincides with anti-bullying day. This year’s pink shirt theme is “Nice has no Filters” and will be highlighted throughout the event. Supporting Anti-bullying day is a great way to show that you are sending a positive message to your community that bullying and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.
• High Paws — Clicker Training your Cat: March 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.
• History Talk: Who the heck is Annie?: March 3, 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Hear stories of how Norwegian fishermen carved their homes out of the dense forests along the Fraser River to build what is now known as Annieville and Sunbury. See historical images and explore artifacts of these fishing communities, and maybe discover who the real Annie of Annieville was. Presented by Valerie Adolph, assisted by Les Starheim, Gordon Lande and Rita Hagman.
• Sleep Workshop: March 6, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Many older adults find it difficult to get enough sleep, and this workshop explores the reasons and remedies. Information about lifestyle changes that may help is provided. This workshop is presented by COSCO Workshops and is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by calling the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717.
• Dog Body Language & Dog Park Safety: March 9, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. To register call 604-940-7111. A 2017 dog licence number is required for registration.
• Free Compost Week: March 10 to 18, Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Each year, Delta residents are invited to pick up one cubic metre (roughly a pickup truck-sized load) of compost for free from the Vancouver Landfill. Proof of residency (e.g. driver’s licence, vehicle registration, property tax notice or utility bill) is required. For directions and hours of operation, visit vancouver.ca/home-property-development/landfill.aspx.
• From Gremlin to Gorgeous — Tips on Grooming your Pet: March 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.
• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 17, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at either the Winskill Rec Centre, South Delta Rec Centre or Ladner Leisure Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.
• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: March 24, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, an Easter egg hunt, and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at the customer service office at Sungod Rec Centre or North Delta Rec Centre. Cost is $9 per person; children under 1 are admitted free.
• Brit Lions 90th Anniversary Celebration: April 7, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave., New Westminster; Brit Lions invite you to our 90th anniversary reunion. The Ex-Britannia Red Lions Athletic Association will be commemorating 90 years of continuous play in the Vancouver Rugby Union. We would like to extend a warm invitation to all our alumni, current players, friends and family to come and celebrate this incredible accomplishment at a dinner dance. Tickets are $60 for an individual or $110 for a couple. You can confirm your place for this historic event by visiting britlions.com/90th-anniversary-.html. For more info contact Lance Baker at 604-506-7560 (lbaker74@hotmail.ca) or Fionna Lenahan at 778-836-8695 (fionnalenahan@gmail.com).
• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.
MONTHLY EVENTS
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.
