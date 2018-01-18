North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 18

THIS WEEK
• First Aid ‘fur’ Pets: Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Walks ‘n’ Wags. To register call 604-940-7111.
• Diamonds by the Sea – Charlotte Diamond in Concert: Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Genesis Theatre, 5005 45th Ave., Ladner; Preschoolers and the young at heart, come sing and dance around the world in English, French and Spanish. Charlotte Diamond will present this family concerts in January for the Delta School District and the Delta chapter of the Canadian Parents for French (CPF). Pre-sale tickets are available for $3 at charlottediamondgenesis.eventbrite.com. Tickets available at the door for $5.
• Paws 4 Stories: Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. Please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.
• Diamonds by the Sea – Charlotte Diamond in Concert: Jan. 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary School theatre; Preschoolers and the young at heart, come sing and dance around the world in English, French and Spanish. Charlotte Diamond will present this family concerts in January for the Delta School District and the Delta chapter of the Canadian Parents for French (CPF). Pre-sale tickets are available for $3 at charlottediamondseaquam.eventbrite.com. Tickets available at the door for $5.
COMING UP
• Puppy Socialisation Classes: Jan. 26, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. To register call 604-940-7111.
• Open Mic: Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this community favourite variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. General public is welcome to come as well. Admission is $5 for performers and audience. Doors open 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. Call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072 for more info.
• Pop-Up Workshop — Button Making for Teens: Jan. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in for our Saturday workshop and leave with shiny new buttons. Create images inspired by your favourite books or your own artwork, using coloured markers, pencils and collage materials. All supplies will be provided, just bring your ideas.
• Baby and Preschool Oral Health Workshops: Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; A fun and informative interactive session where parents and young children learn how to properly care for teeth at an early age.
• Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Application Public Information Meeting: Feb. 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The City of Delta will be hosting a series of public information meetings concerning Gateway’s application to build a gaming and entertainment facility. The purpose of these meetings is to provide information on the application and answer questions. Meetings are an open house format. Two other meetings are scheduled to take place at the Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Dr.) on Feb. 1 and 8, also from 4 to 8 p.m.
WEEKLY/BI-WEEKLY EVENTS
• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Fridays through May 18 (except March 30), 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.
• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.
• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through April 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.
• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.
• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.
• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through April 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.
• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.
• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.
• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.
• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.
• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25 (except March 30), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.
• Storytime in French and English (Temps de l’histoire en Français et en Anglais): Saturdays through March 24, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.
• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca
MONTHLY EVENTS
• Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month (Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26 and May 24), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.
