Dan Weber as Henry Perkins in the farce “Funny Money,” a Royal Canadian Theatre Company production staged at Surrey Arts Centre on March 16 and 17. (Submitted photo)

Pair run off with $2.5 million in ‘Funny Money’ farce coming to Surrey

Royal Canadian director Ellie King brings adult comedy to three local theatres

SURREY — Would you take the money and run?

Mild-mannered accountant Henry Perkins is on his way home on the Skytrain, and has picked up a briefcase full of money — $2.5 million to be exact. Now he’s desperately trying to make a getaway with his wife, Jean, before their friends, Vic and Betty, arrive to celebrate his birthday.

But when you tell one small white lie to get out of a tricky situation — well, things rapidly get out of control.

Between unexpected relatives popping up all over the place, along with crooked cop Davenport and decent policeman Slater, Bill the taxi driver getting more and more irate, and Mr. Nasty appearing to reclaim his money — Funny Money is touted as one of the funniest farces ever written.

The adult comedy, by Ray Cooney and presented by the Royal Canadian Theatre Company (RCTC), is coming to three different venues this spring.

Catch the show on March 16 and 17 at Surrey Arts Centre, March 22-24 at Metro Theatre in Vancouver and April 5-7 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

The show, which is the final production of RCTC’s 2017/18 series, is directed by Langley’s Ellie King, and stage-managed by Stephanie Bruce of New Westminster.

Featured are actors Dan Weber (Maple Ridge) as Henry Perkins, Lynne Karey-McKenna (Abbotsford) as Jean, Stephen Elcheshen (New Westminster) as Vic, Emma Greenhalgh (Vancouver) as Betty, Pat McDermott (Abbotsford) as Davenport, John Macintyre (Vancouver) as Slater, Roger Monk (Vancouver) as Bill the taxi driver and Jonathan Borthwick (Surrey) as Mr. Nasty.

Tickets range from $8 to $28, with group discounts available. For the Surrey shows, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca. For the Vancouver shows, call 604-266-7191 or visit tickets.metrotheatre.com. For the New West show call 604-521-5050 or visit ticketsnw.ca.

Black Press

Previous story
Young female Monster Jam driver inspires young girls in crowd
Next story
SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 7 and beyond

Just Posted

MLA Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

VIDEO: Officer taken to hospital after unmarked cop car collides with semi in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say ‘it appears the truck turned in front of the police car’

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 7 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Shift away from per-pupil school funding would ‘hugely disadvantage’ Surrey: trustee

A review panel that will change the way B.C.’s public schools are funded was announced on March 1

‘That little school’: Surrey’s Khalsa Lions return to 1A basketball provincials

The 49th edition of tourney starts Wednesday at Langley Events Centre

Rivermen edge Eagles in Game 3 of BCHL series

First-round playoff series continues with Game 4 in Surrey; Game 5 shifts to Langley Thursday

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

GARDEN: Start planting lettuce, carrots, peas in pots this spring

Lettuce, carrots, peas and tomatoes are all great options to plant in pots

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

Most Read

  • SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 7 and beyond

    Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

  • Pair run off with $2.5 million in ‘Funny Money’ farce coming to Surrey

    Royal Canadian director Ellie King brings adult comedy to three local theatres

l -->