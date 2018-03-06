Pair run off with $2.5 million in ‘Funny Money’ farce coming to Surrey

Dan Weber as Henry Perkins in the farce “Funny Money,” a Royal Canadian Theatre Company production staged at Surrey Arts Centre on March 16 and 17. (Submitted photo)

SURREY — Would you take the money and run?

Mild-mannered accountant Henry Perkins is on his way home on the Skytrain, and has picked up a briefcase full of money — $2.5 million to be exact. Now he’s desperately trying to make a getaway with his wife, Jean, before their friends, Vic and Betty, arrive to celebrate his birthday.

But when you tell one small white lie to get out of a tricky situation — well, things rapidly get out of control.

Between unexpected relatives popping up all over the place, along with crooked cop Davenport and decent policeman Slater, Bill the taxi driver getting more and more irate, and Mr. Nasty appearing to reclaim his money — Funny Money is touted as one of the funniest farces ever written.

The adult comedy, by Ray Cooney and presented by the Royal Canadian Theatre Company (RCTC), is coming to three different venues this spring.

Catch the show on March 16 and 17 at Surrey Arts Centre, March 22-24 at Metro Theatre in Vancouver and April 5-7 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

The show, which is the final production of RCTC’s 2017/18 series, is directed by Langley’s Ellie King, and stage-managed by Stephanie Bruce of New Westminster.

Featured are actors Dan Weber (Maple Ridge) as Henry Perkins, Lynne Karey-McKenna (Abbotsford) as Jean, Stephen Elcheshen (New Westminster) as Vic, Emma Greenhalgh (Vancouver) as Betty, Pat McDermott (Abbotsford) as Davenport, John Macintyre (Vancouver) as Slater, Roger Monk (Vancouver) as Bill the taxi driver and Jonathan Borthwick (Surrey) as Mr. Nasty.

Tickets range from $8 to $28, with group discounts available. For the Surrey shows, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca. For the Vancouver shows, call 604-266-7191 or visit tickets.metrotheatre.com. For the New West show call 604-521-5050 or visit ticketsnw.ca.

Black Press