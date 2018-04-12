Chris Neima skates during the 2017 F.U.B.A.R. Roller Jam at Robson Square in Vancouver, in an image posted to video of the event. (photo: Youtube.com)

Surrey DJ’s second ‘Roller Jam’ set to spin this spring

VIDEO from 2017 of fundraiser for Make-A-Wish organization at Robson Square

Surrey-based DJ Al Lamons is rolling out another Roller Jam event hosted by his Friends United Beyond All Race organization.

The second annual F.U.B.A.R. Roller Jam promises an afternoon of old-school skating at Robson Square on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Vancouver outdoor rink will again be transformed into a classic roller disco for all ages, with retro music to match, plus dance and musical performances, food vendors, face painting, prize draws and, for those who need them, skating lessons from local pros.

Lamons, a Newton-area resident also known as DJ Alibaba, planned last year’s event as another of his fundraisers for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon, to benefit again this year.

Admission is by donation, with a minimum of $10. Glow sticks and Make-A-Wish Stars will also be available for purchase for a minimum donation of $20. Limited skate rentals will be available. More details can be found at friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com.

• FROM 2017: Surrey DJ/skater rolls out a charity ‘Roller Jam’ in Vancouver – on same day as final skate at old Stardust site.

In the mid-1980s, Lamons brought his roller-boogie moves north to Canada from his hometown of Vallejo, located in California’s Bay Area.

“I grew up roller skating, from a young age, and it was all about the music and the vibe, and being able to dance,” told the Now-Leader in 2017. “You get some people out on skates and all they want to do is go fast, fast, fast, but for me, I’m good, I’m in the slow lane and we roller boogie, we get down and dance and spin. It’s all about the rhythm, the coolness of it, and the music of course, too – the DJ thing, right.”

A video of the 2017 event can be found on Youtube.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Last summer’s inaugural Roller Jam featured an appearance by Jay King of Club Nouveau, which in 1986 had a hit with a cover of “Lean on Me,” the Bill Withers’ soul classic.

This year’s event is sponsored by RollerGirl.ca, Shop Task Skates and Table Tutors.

A 19-plus “After Party” will be hosted by The Soul Train Social night inside The Park Bar at 1755 Davie St., Vancouver.

A third Roller Jam is planned for Sept. 30.


