SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Nov. 7 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, networking and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey

Vancouver-based artist Angela Verbrugge will sing during a special Remembrance Day service at the Jazz Vespers event Sunday afternoon (Nov. 11) at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood, with Bill Piggott on piano, Josh Roberts on guitar and Wynston Minckler, bass. See listing under Concerts.

CONCERTS

West Coast Big Band Festival: Fourth annual musical showcase Nov. 16-18 at Northwood United Church in Surrey, featuring Space Elevator, Vancouver Groove Orchestra and other bands, at 8855 156th St., plus guest clinician improv workshops and more. Info: westcoastbigbandfestival.com.

“Shaam-e-Mausiqi 2018” presented by The Canada Urdu Association on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre. Event features South-east Asian musical numbers spanning film, classical, sufi and popular music across the years. Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Kevin Max: Four-time Grammy Award winner and member of dcTalk makes his return to Vancouver area for the first time in 19 years, on Sunday, Nov. 18 at Mary Pattison Chapel at Pacific Academy in Surrey, 10238 168th St. Tickets $30, frontofthelineproductions.com, 604-788-3164.

“A Celtic Family Christmas” concert featuring award-winning fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 26. Info: livenation.com, 1-855-985-5000.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Nov. 11: Angela Verbrugge; Nov. 25: Jennifer Scott & Rene Worst.

“Elvis: A Christmas Special” concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 2, starring Pete Paquette with special guest Amberley Beatty in holiday-themed show, with the Rockin’ Royals band and the Tonettes. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

Matthew Good: Local rock singer-songwriter will perform a “solo acoustic” concert at Surrey Arts Centre on Sunday, Feb. 3, as part of national tour. Tickets $50 each, plus service charges, via 1-855-985-5000 and ticketmaster.ca.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Magic with Rick Mearns on Wednesdays.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

MARKETS

Heart to Home Holiday Market hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on Nov. 17 and 18, daily from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission. “With close to thirty artists and artisans from their Gift Shop, there will be plenty of one-of-a-kind, local items for shoppers to browse. From artisan chocolates and jams to original fused glass or felted wool artworks, people are sure to find something to tickle their fancy (and their taste buds).” Info: email sagagiftshop@gmail.com or call 604-501-5187.

St. Helen’s Anglican church (10787 128th St.) is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with home baking, pantry, crafts, toys etc & raffle with cash prize, Canucks tickets, restaurant gift cards.

Colebrook Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 5441 125A St. “Annual Christmas Craft Fair offering special items from local crafters and vendors.” Info: sjmjensen@telus.net, 604-313-2265.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Beer For Breakfast”: Surrey Little Theatre stages this comedy, written by Sean Grennan and directed by Pat McDermott, to Nov. 17, at 7027 184th St. Show times Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., with three Sunday matinees. Tickets are $17 or $15 for seniors 65+. Info: 604-576-8451, surreylittletheatre.com.

“Love Bomb”: A Shameless Hussy theatre company production at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage venue on Thursday, Nov. 15, with community performance at 7:30 p.m. and school show at 1 p.m. Written by Meghan Gardiner; music and additional lyrics by Steve Charles. “Love Bomb takes an intimate and emotionally brave look at sex trafficking of youth in Canada, which is more common than we think.” Info, tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Waiting for the Parade”: Naked Stage: A Reader’s Theatre company presents John Murrell script, set in Calgary during the Second World War, from Nov. 16-18 at Newton Cultural Centre. “Five women left behind while their husbands and sons go to war do their part to serve the war effort at home, and learn to ‘keep smiling through – something that will resonate with most of us.” Info: waiting.brownpapertickets.com.

“Mary’s Wedding”: Peninsula Productions presents a staged reading of play at Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. start. “On the night before her wedding, Mary dreams of love, war, what was, and what could be. Her thoughts focus on her first love, Charlie, who she met by chance in a barn while seeking shelter from a prairie thunderstorm. An innocent romance develops, only to be thwarted by the turbulent times of 1914. Separated by war, Charlie sends letters from the front, and a story of love, loss, and healing emerges. November 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of this war.” Tickets $15, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Peter Pan the Panto” staged by FVGSS: A Musical Theatre Company, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2 at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage. “Come fly away to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy. Enjoy another fun-filled tale that will captivate you from the opening number right until Captain Hook meets his timely reward. Enjoy a huge cast, live band, and enchanting characters, with oodles of songs and dances.” For show times and tickets, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

“Cinderella”: Pacific Academy presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s play for all ages, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Chandos Pattison Chapel at Pacific Academy, 10238 168th St., Surrey. “Cinderella is full of humour, music, and fun for the whole family.” Show times 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 1 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. Info: pa.yapsody.com/event/index/306926/cinderella.

“The New Conformity (+ Alphonse & Lola)” show at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave., on Friday, Nov. 30. “Three skilled jugglers use their tools of the trade plus martial arts to tell a story that’s laugh-out-loud funny. And to start, a short dance piece where a dancer and a fiddler turn everyday situations into something laughably ridiculous.” Tickets $35/$25, tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

SPORTS/REC

Cloverdale Open 2018 table tennis tournament on Nov. 10 at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Join us for our 5th Annual Table Tennis Tournament and play in a competitive match or a fun recreational game. This tournament will include divisions for all skill levels and age groups. Visit Cloverdale Recreation Centre and register in person, or call 604-501-5100/604-598-7960. Fee is $18 per person.

FESTIVALS

Light Festival at Bear Creek Park to Nov. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly at 13750 88th Ave. Free admission at this City of Surrey-hosted event. “Admire illuminated trees, dazzling displays, and sparkling lights throughout the garden. Stroll through an ever changing display of colours. There’s a different night for everyone to enjoy.” Info: 604-501-5050, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/14033.

BMO International Film Festival of South Asia at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage venue from Nov. 9 to 11. “IFFSA Vancouver is the sister festival of IFFSA Toronto, the largest South Asian film festival in North America.” For schedule and other info, visit iffsavancouver.com.

“Give Peace a Chance”: The Global Peace Alliance, Surrey Society (GPA) hosts festival on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Fleetwood Community Centre, 15996 84th Ave., from 2 to 5:30 p.m. “This year’s event is especially designed to celebrate diversity among people living in British Columbia and beyond, dispelling misconceptions and intolerance across their cultural divides.” Winners of an annual peace-themed literary and visual arts contests will be celebrated. Info: peacealways.org.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns to Civic Plaza (at city hall) on Saturday, Nov. 24 from noon and 7 p.m. Free family event features holiday market, live music and lighting of 58-foot Christmas tree. The Holiday Fun Zone on University Drive will offer food trucks and activities, including road hockey, soccer, inflatables and amusement rides. Live performances by Warren Dean Flandez, Dawn Pemberton, Jessie Farrell, Lovecoast, holiday choirs and more. Info: surrey.ca/treelighting.

TALKS

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

FUNDRAISERS

Guiding Youth Home charity event hosted by Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Aria Banquet Hall in Surrey, as fundraiser for Youth Transition Home project. Info: frafca.org, 604-595-1170.

COMEDY

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

The Comic Strippers: All-male comedy improv show returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 25. Tickets $42 via bellperformingartscentre.com, 604 507-6355. ”A male stripper parody and improv comedy show; your favourite comedy bodies are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits.” Show info: www.thecomicstrippers.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: 778-387-7071.

MUSEUMS

“Museum After Dark: Dinosaurs” event at the Museum of Surrey on Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. “A local option for adult culture and fun. Shake up date night by going on a curator-led behind-the-scenes tour of the Dinosaurs Unearthed exhibit. Wonder the permanent exhibit galleries, listen to live music and chat with friends over drinks.” Ages 19+. $25.25 admission fee, 604-501-5100.

Museum of Surrey: “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit on view until March 31, 2019. At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

AWARDS

2018 Community Leader Awards: 16th annual event presented by Surrey Now-Leader at Eaglequest Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov. 14, with awards in 12 categories, including Coach, Teacher, Courage/Bravery, Above and Beyond, Emergency Service, Service Organization Volunteer, Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Environmental Leader, Community Builder, Seniors’ Advocate and Leader of the Year.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

YOUTH

“Just for Girls” event nights at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Nov. 7 and Nov. 21, from 6 to 8pm. “Drop in and join us for a fun night planned around activities that have been requested by girls and for girls ages 10 to 14. Crafts, cooking, spa, fitness and art are just some of the different themed nights.” Info: 604-598-7960.

Surrey Youth Showcase: Arts Café event at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 St., on Nov. 10 from 10am-2pm. “Talent from Surrey’s youth will be showcased through on-stage performances, exhibits, demos, and workshops. Explore your creative side by joining in on the many interactive and collaborative stations.” Info: email youth@surrey.ca.

Surrey Kids Conference 2018 at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave., on Nov. 16-17. “This exciting, free workshop is for children ages six to 12. Workshops will include physical, educational, creative and inspirational components,” including Explore City Hall, Break to the Beat, Play it Fair, Biodiversity: The Fabric of Life, CanCode Robotics, Your Voice, Your Park and more. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/27825.aspx, or call 604-501-5100.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Kathy Slade: This is a chor­­­­d. This is another,” “Maggie Orth: Moving Towards Stillness,” and “Connecting Threads,” all to Dec. 16; “The Art of Warmth: Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild,” to Nov. 10; “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to January 2019.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. To Jan. 6: Nicolas Sassoon: “Liquid Landscapes.”

WORKSHOPS

“Dealing with Grief” seminar on Nov. 18 at lunch meeting held at Ricky’s restaurant (8958 152nd St., Surrey), 11 a.m. start. “Come share your experiences. Work towards your healing and help others as you walk through one of live’s greatest challenges.” Registration fee is $5 for each event. Info: Mary Pedersen, maryciapedersen@gmail.com, 604-581-2109.

“Making Wellness a Priority” workshop hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. “Come and enjoy this opportunity to learn about mental health and explore what we can do to boost your mental wellness.” Facilitated by Steve Baik of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Admission is $25 + tax, 604-581-7130.

Sound Thinking: “Turn up the Sound Systems!” symposium on Saturday, Nov. 24 marks the 10th anniversary of Surrey Art Gallery event, which brings together practitioners and professionals in sound art, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Free admission. The symposium gathers six artists whose practices take advantage of the generative potential of machines, including Amber Frid-Jimenez, Kiran Bhumber, Nancy Lee, Arne Eigenfeldt, Norah Lorway, and George Rahi. Philippe Pasquier is the convener and host. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

NETWORKING

Newton Talks: Monthly networking events for business and community members in the Newton area. Contact Newton BIA, 604-593-2294, or search eventbrite.ca.

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

BUSINESS

Surrey Agriculture Leadership Awards to recognize “achievement and innovation that has helped to change the landscape of agriculture in Surrey.”

Event on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 St., Surrey) with BC’s Agriculture Deputy Minister, Wes Shoemaker.

“Surrey Hot Topic Dialogue on Gas Prices and Energy in BC”: Surrey Board of Trade event on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Eaglequest Golf Course in Surrey, 8 a.m. start. “We want to understand what policy and education objectives the Surrey Board of Trade needs to focus on as it relates to energy and economic growth.” Confirmed panelists include Morgan Maryk, Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, and Manny Dhillon, independent gas station operator. Free. Info: Call 604-581-7130.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.