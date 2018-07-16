‘Three Seasons’ art competition at Surrey winery features Friday showcase

The competition winner will receive $1,000 in cash and $1,800 in sponsored gifts

Clinton Lee (middle), owner/operator of Vinoscenti Vineyards, and Arts Council of Surrey president Carol Girardi (bottom row, standing second from right) are among those photographed with 15 artist selected to participate in the inaugural “Three Seasons” visual arts competition and exhibition at the Surrey winery. (submitted photo: Arts Council of Surrey/STCcreatives.com)

A “Three Seasons” visual art competition is starting to grow at a Surrey winery.

Vinoscenti Vineyards plays host to a Plein Air (“to paint outside”) exhibition and progress party on Friday afternoon (July 20), from 2 to 5 p.m. at 15560 Colebrook Rd., followed by a reception at 6 p.m.

The winery’s courtyard is set among vines and allows easy access to the artists while they work. While viewing and engaging the artists, the public can participate in tastings of wine produced by Vinoscenti.

The event is part of a “Three Seasons” competition launched June 15 with a two-month window for artists to complete their work, with a “Joie de vivre” theme.

The competition winner will receive $1,000 in cash and $1,800 in sponsored gifts, and their work will be featured on an exclusive wine label. In all, more than $6,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded, making it the largest cash/prize package ever offered through the Arts Council of Surrey.

“Such a generous prize package will definitely make a positive impact on the careers of those visual artists who place in the final selections,” said Carol Girardi, arts council president.

The 15 competing artists are Lora Armbruster, Doris Biddle, Gail Biddle, Melissa Burgher, Carmen Chan, Joanne Dennis, Helmut Gruntorad, Nela Hallwas, Melanie Hawes, Caesar Hu, Pepe Hidalgo, Yvette Lauer, Carla Maskall, Wendy Mould and Chiao Chiao Yang.

In addition to Vinoscenti Vineyards, sponsors of the art competition include Birdies & Buckets Family Golf Centre, Stampede Tack & Western Wear, King George Aviation and Wedding Sootra.

The event on Friday will feature works in progress, “providing the viewer with a unique insight into the creation of a work of art and their artistic journey toward a finished piece,” according to event planners.

“Get out of Friday rush-hour traffic and leave your week of stress behind by taking up this great opportunity to enjoy an idyllic setting, taste local wine and bask in the sun — all while watching artists create their exception works of art,” stated James Crosty, chair of the Three Seasons competition.



