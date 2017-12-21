The Bonneteaus have raised funds for charity with their annual light display for six years. This year, the funds will go towards the Surrey Memorial neonatal intensive care unit. (Andrea Bonneteau/ Facebook)

Trackless train to tour Cloverdale cul-de-sac for charity this Friday

All raised funds will go towards the Surrey Memorial neonatal intensive care unit

The Bonneteau light display has become a yearly tradition.

For the last six years, Dan and Andrea Bonneteau have transformed their Cloverdale home into a palace of sparkling lights. When visitors come by to view the display, they are asked to make a small donation to a local charity.

“I think we’ve raised over $10,000 [over the years],” said Andrea. “We have lots of people. We have care home buses come by every night. I think it’s three buses every day.”

They also have an “old BC Hydro bus” drop by filled with people, as well as limos filled with revelers, and, of course, cars and trucks of neighbours and other locals.

This year, for the first time, the fundraiser will also have a trackless train come by the cul-de-sac to give rides to children. Pacific Trackless Trains will be on site at the Bonneteau home (16951 Jersey Drive), on Friday, Dec. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Andrea was doing a radio interview on Wednesday to advertise their yearly light display when a representative from Pacific Trackless Trains came to the door of her house and asked if he could donate his time, and his train, for an evening to help fundraise.

Andrea said yes, and she’s both excited and nervous about the Friday event. “Not sure if we’re going to have too many people, or too few people,” she said. “Our street is a little street and [I’m] wondering about the traffic. [I’m] going to go through the neighbourhood today to hand out flyers to warn them about the traffic.”

The train carries up to 18 children at a time, and train rides will be by donation. All funds raised will go towards the Surrey Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

For more information on the trackless trains, visit pacifictracklesstrains.com. For more information on Surrey Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care unit, visit fraserhealth.ca.


The trackless train is a realistic version of a real train, on a smaller scale. Because they are trackless, they can motor just about any flat surface, including asphalt, cement, gravel and grass. (Pacific Trackless Trains)

