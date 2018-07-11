The Beauty Shop Dolls sing at Surrey Civic Plaza on Tuesday evening (July 10) during the launch of the summer-long Music on the Plaza concert series. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

Tuesday evenings will swing at Surrey Civic Plaza this summer.

A variety of musical acts will perform there during the city’s free Music on the Plaza concert series, launched yesterday (July 10) by the retro-sounding vocal trio Beauty Shop Dolls (Amanda Williamson, Nadia von Hahn and Sara Walters).

The eight-date series will feature jazz, Cuban, country, swing and other sounds every Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Other concerts this summer include Sweetpea Swing Band (July 17), Van Dhango (July 24), Uno Mas (July 31), Kutapira (Aug. 7) and Taylor Rae & The Backseat Drivers (Aug. 28). The performers on Aug. 14 and 21 are to be determined, according to a post on the city’s website, at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/26809.aspx.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Also at the plaza this summer are new Lunch & Lyrics concerts that start at noon Mondays, with a different food truck on site each week. Two-hour acoustic performances include Travis Rhee (July 16), Paul Filek (July 23), Alexis Lynn (July 30), Bruce Coughlan (Aug. 13), Bruce Coughlan Duo (Aug. 20) and Beautyshop Dolls (Aug. 27). The series was launched on July 9 with a performance by Taylor-Rae Poznikoff Duo.

Elsewhere in the area, free Noontime Notes concerts are held at Central City’s outdoor plaza every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until Aug. 23, featuring rock, jazz, bluegrass, country and other styles of music.


