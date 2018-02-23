Think you can dance?

Aspiring dancers encouraged to sign up for Junior Bombshells program and perform March 17 at Langley Events Centre

Have a child who shares a passion for dance and performing in front of a large crowd?

Then the Bombshells want to hear from you.

The Bombshells, who perform at Vancouver Stealth games, are offering the chance for kids between the ages of 5 and 15 to come out and perform with the team as part of the Junior Bombshells program.

Previous dance experience is not required.

“The Junior Bombshells is a fun and exciting experience for young Stealth fans,” said Lexi McClelland, the longest serving member of the Bombshells.

“It’s an experience the kids won’t want to miss out on.”

Participants will learn a routine during rehearsal on March 11 (5 to 6:30 p.m.) in the centre gym at the Langley Events Centre. They will then meet for a pre-game rehearsal on March 17 (3:30 to 4:30) and perform at half-time of the game that evening.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

“It’s great to see the young kids out on the floor with the Bombshells dancing and having a great time,” said Stealth owner Denise Watkins.

“I think it’s a wonderful mentoring opportunity for young dancers to work with our professional dance team.”

This is the second year they have offered the program, and last year, 21 participated. Thirty participants have already registered and enrolment is capped at 50.

There are two packages available, $50 and $35. Both provide a T-shirt and pom-poms for the dancers, as well as their ticket to the game, while the second is for those parents who already have tickets.


