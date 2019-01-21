Cloverdale photographer captures blood moon, RCMP helicopter in timelapse photo

Cloverdale’s view of Sunday night’s blood moon featured a special guest flitting in and out of frame: an RCMP helicopter.

Cloverdale Reporter history columnist Sue Bryant captured several shots of the moon from her home in Cloverdale.

As Bryant snapped the photos, she noted a helicopter doing quadrants in her neighbourhood. Rather than cutting it out of frame, she used a time-lapse effect to show the movement of light.

BC RCMP Air Services was conducting training in Cloverdale over the weekend, and many took to social media to express concerns. Residents in the area said it flew for hours, at low altitudes, often circling certain areas.

