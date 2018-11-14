Contributed photo Angel Forrest, one of the most powerful singers on the contemporary Canadian blues scene, will appear at Blue Frog Studios on Friday, Nov. 23, featuring originals, classics and songs from her latest recording, the live double-album Electric Love.

Club 240

Club 240 at the Crescent Legion will present one of Vancouver’s premier bands, the house-rocking Incognito, this Friday (Nov. 16).

Led by the fiery guitar work of Rob Montgomery, the band also features the dynamic vocals of Amanda Dean.

The dance will also showcase the work of Steve Werbicki on piano and B3 and the driving danceable beat of bassist David Barton and drummer Darrell Mayes (formerly with Colin James).

As always, the event will feature Club 240’s dance floor – one of the Lower Mainland’s best – plus hot food from Seriously Good Catering.

The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 at the legion or at www.brownpapertickets.com

A Splash of Colour

A new art show and sale, A Splash of Colour, runs Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at the Turnbull Gallery in the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.

Featured are the diverse styles of artists Cheryl Bodnar, Catherine Brown, YoungHwa Ch-Hach, Jan Davidson, Eileen Fong, Heather Quinney, Lana Mitchell. Erika Harris, Thelma Newbury and Virginia Pingel. Admission is free.

Highpoint studio

A new working studio and gallery, Highpoint Fine Art Studio, featuring the work of well-known artists Brent Heighton, Chris MacClure and Marilyn Hurst, celebrates its opening with a viewing and wine-tasting Saturday, Nov. 17 from 1-5 p.m.

The location is at the Urban Decor Centre, 2181 192 St.

For more, call 604-560-2181.

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts – as well as well-known local performers.

Coming up on Saturday (Nov. 17), there are still a few seats available for the second show (9:15 p.m.) of Victoria-based Moving In Stereo, a tribute to legendary band The Cars featuring such rock pop hits as Shake it Up, Let the Good Times Roll, You Might Think, My Best Friend’s Girl, Candy-O and You’re All I’ve Got Tonight.

On Friday, Nov. 23, there are still a few seats available for Blue Frog’s co-presentation, with the Semiahmoo Music Consortium, of Canadian artist Angel Forrest, considered one of the most powerful singers on the international blues scene.

Touring in support of her new live double-album Electric Love, Forrest – who first came to public attention through her tribute to Janis Joplin – has been recipient of the Maple Blues Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year for the last five years and was a finalist at the International Blues Challenge 2018 in Memphis.

In a 30-year, 10-album career she has shared the stage with such artists as Jarvis Church, Burton Cummings, Shawn Phillips, Thornetta Davis, Larry McCray and Eric Burdon.

For more information on these and other Blue Frog shows, visit bluefrogstudios.ca or call 604-542-3055.

Traditional jazz

Toe-tapping retro jazz is a regular feature at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, as the White Rock Traditional Jazz Society continues its current season of jazz in the manner of New Orleans, Chicago and New York – with a helping of British-style Trad for good measure, and the ever-popular ‘parasol parade’ on one number during the afternoon.

This Sunday (Nov. 18), the music is by The Whitridge Brothers. There will be no session on Nov. 25 due to the legion’s annual Grey Cup event.

Coming up on the schedule are trumpeter Bonnie Northgraves’ Jazz Chickens (Dec. 2), clarinetist and saxophonist Gerry Green’s Crescent City Jazzers, featuring Jim Armstrong on trumpet and trombone (Dec. 9) and the WRTJS Christmas Party with drummer Scott Robertson’s Swing Patrol (Dec. 16).

The venue is at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non-members) and $6 (students with ID).

Peter Pan

Tickets are on sale now for FVGSS – A Musical Theatre Company’s annual Christmas pantomime on the Surrey Arts Centre main stage.

This year, Peter Pan – The Panto, is to run at the venue Nov. 22-23, and Nov. 28-30 (7:30 p.m. performances), plus matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 25 and Dec. 1 and 2.

James Barrie’s beloved characters of Neverland – including the maturity-resistant Peter, ever-sensible Wendy, fairy Tinkerbell and the villainous pirate Captain Hook – get the full, family-friendly pantomime treatment, including – to quote a company press release – “a huge cast, live band, enchanting characters, and oodles of songs and dances.”

Artistic director is Barbie Warwick, musical director is Rebekah MacEwan, choreographers are Tamara Jaune and Elizabeth ‘Bizzy’ Lay and production manager is Sharie Lomas. To book tickets, visit www.fvgss.org or call the box office at 604-501-5566.

Robin Hood

The White Rock Players Club takes on an old favourite for this year’s Christmas panto – legendary outlaw Robin Hood and his Merry Men.

But, as the title – Robin Hood and the Skytrain of Doom – suggests, the show is a new and decidedly pantomime-ish twist on the traditional tales.

Written and directed by popular Players Club actor, musician and improv instructor Dann Wilhelm, the show (Dec. 5-29 at Coast Capital Playhouse) relates what happens when the evil Sheriff of Nottingham – on the eve of Robin’s wedding to Maid Marian – hatches a scheme to level the outlaws’ beloved Sherwood Forest to make way for a new Skytrain expansion.

There’s no alternative – Robin and his men, with the help of minstrel/fairy Alana Dale, must fight to stop the Sheriff’s evil plan.

Helping them along, in typical panto fashion, will be an abundance of silliness, colourful costumes, dances, knockabout comedy and groaner puns – plus a score-full of favourite pop songs by The Beatles.

The show’s opening night gala is on Dec. 7; curtain is 7:30 p.m. for Wednesday through Saturday evening performances, and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

Tickets ($22, $19 for students and seniors and $15 for children 12 and under) are available from the box office, 604-536-7535, or at whiterockplayers.ca

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, and Country Sunday live entertainment Sundays from 3-7 p.m., interspersed with other presentations, and specials from MacKarino’s Kitchen (open Wednesday through Sunday from noon).

The legion is at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m. For information on upcoming events and performers, visit legion8whiterock.ca or call 604-531-2422 during business hours.

Jazz and coffee

There’s a new chance to hear and support up-and-coming young jazz musicians on the Peninsula, as the Semiahmoo Band Executive and Laura Cornale of Laura’s Coffee Corner present an Inter-school Jazz Jam every other Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Upcoming jam dates are Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 at the cafe, 15259 Pacific Ave.