5 to start your day

Jassi Sidhu was killed in India in 2000. (THE NEWS/files)

Judgment day delayed on B.C. residents’ extradition to India, Surrey microwave installation man rescues senior and more

1. Judgment day delayed on B.C. residents’ extradition to India

A three-judge Appeal Court panel reserved its decision Wednesday on whether to uphold an extradition order or have the order for Malkit Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha declared invalid and unlawful.

Sidhu and Badesha were facing extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi. See more >

2. Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued by a microwave installation man who just had a sense something was wrong. See more >

Charles Ferraby is recovering in hospital after being rescued in September. (Submitted)

3. Mark Strahl wants to help get your photo in every home from Chilliwack to Hope

“We live in one of the most beautiful ridings in Canada… I am requesting your help in sharing the best parts of Chilliwack (and) Hope, and showcasing your talent through the amazing pictures you capture.” See more >

4. Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police say the man was wanted for questioning after one of the victims was kicked, the other was hit in the face and homophobic insults and obscenities were directed at both. See more >

5. Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter in Abbotsford

The shelter is B.C.’s only provincially subsidized shelter with an age restriction that isn’t youth oriented, instead restricting itself to only offer space for those 50 years and older. See more >

Just Posted

Immunization clinics offered after measles scare at Surrey high school

Fraser Health says anyone at the school from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 could have been exposed to the disease

1881 Town Hall moved from Cloverdale Fairgrounds to Museum of Surrey

137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus

North Delta church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Residents are invited to ring Trinity Lutheran’s bell to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

Safe Surrey Coalition’s plans could reduce stress, Patton suggests

Patton, 44, was fifth from top of Surrey city councillors elected on Oct. 20, with 33,116 votes

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Lower Mainland Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled tourists’ van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 8

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Elderly woman killed after being hit by pickup truck in Vancouver

Driver is cooperating with police after collision at East 30 Avenue and Main Street

