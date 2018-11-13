Emergency crews and a heavy police presence are on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon at Ross and Simpson roads in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

5 to start your day

One left dead after Abbotsford shooting, touching note left on Langley veteran’s windshield and more

1. Man, 19, dies in shooting on Ross Road in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said reports of shots fired came in at around 3;30 p.m., and police who arrived at the scene found an injured man. He was transported to hospital by air ambulance, but died shortly afterwards. See more >

2. Surrey Mounties investigate drive-by shooting in Fleetwood

A woman who lives near #SurreyBC shooting, who declined to give her name, said this is a “quiet neighbourhood” and she was just getting ready to head out for a bike ride with kids. She described hearing what she thought were fireworks earlier in day. “Maybe they were gunshots.” See more >

3. Touching note left on Langley veteran’s windshield

Lloyd Reynard came out from having brunch with friends on Remembrance Day to find a note on his vehicle. The local man who had served in the navy had attended services at the Murrayville cenotaph then met with friends. A simple card in an envelope ended up making this former navy radar spotter choke up. See more >

4. Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day

The 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were completely full, BC Ferries said in a Tweet on Monday afternoon. See more >

5. Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Monday. He was 95. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Newcomer kids see first Canadian snowfall

Just Posted

UPDATE: White Rock RCMP unaffected by Surrey’s choice of police force, city says

Mayor Darryl Walker to meet with RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton

Surrey Mounties investigate drive-by shooting in Fleetwood

It happened Monday afternoon in the 8000-block of 153A Street. Police say no victim has been located.

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day

Monday sees long waits to leave Vancouver Island

PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

Residents gather to pay respect Canada’s fallen soldiers

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

5 to start your day

One left dead after Abbotsford shooting, touching note left on Langley veteran’s windshield and more

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Trudeau lays down challenge to companies in bid to boost trade with Asia

“Building the relationships, building the connections, building the facility and also changing mindsets — getting Canadian companies to see the opportunities we have around the world to partner and invest.”

One person sent to hospital after incident at Langley gas station

Police observed retrieving what appeared to be an exacto knife

CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Most Read

l -->