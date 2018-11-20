5 to start your day

Body found in Maple Ridge ID’ed as Hells Angel, Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag gone from Langley classroom and more

1. Maple Ridge homicide victim identified as full-patch member of Hells Angels

He was identified as Chad John Wilson, a former member of the Haney Chapter of the Hells Angels and who joined the biker club’s newest one, the Hardside Chapter, in a Facebook post and in other media reports. See more >

2. Surrey council approves free two-hour parking at city hall, around hospital

While free two-hour parking at city hall and on streets around Surrey Memorial Hospital was already in effect last week, Surrey’s new city council voted to officially approve the decision on Monday (Nov. 19). See more >

McCallum on how the first full council meeting went and the free parking approved by council. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/s192KJqeya — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) November 20, 2018

3. 11 years sought for Burnaby man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Jack Armstrong killed Victoria Norma Heppner on March 29, 2016 with what he said was a single blow to the back of her head with a stiletto hammer while she was sitting on his bed. She was 28 years old. See more >

At Ryan Armstrong sentencing hearing: Court hears that Armstrong hit Victoria Heppner with a hammer on the head in his Burnaby apartment. Wrapped her in a tarp, but in a garbage can, drove to Mission. Burned her body on Florence Lake Service Road. — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) November 19, 2018

4. Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag gone from Langley classroom

Since it went up on Saturday, the Change.org petition “Take off the Sun Rise Flag in an Educational Environment” launched by Walnut Grove Secondary School Grade 9 student B.J. Moon has collected 9,700 names. See more >

5. Fraser Valley Eagle Festival in photos

Incredible weather made for spectacular eagle viewing for locals and tourists from as far away as Florida and California enjoying the abundance of raptors feasting on the spawning salmon. See more >

Eagles show off at the Fraser Valley Eagle Festival. (Bob Friesen)

