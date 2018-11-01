North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 1

Rangoli designs are worked on by a number of different people at the 2017 Diwali celebration at North Delta Recreation Centre. (Grace Kennedy photo)

THIS WEEK

• Dementia Friends Workshop: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; As the population of our province ages, we will all be affected by dementia — as friends and family members, neighbours and people in the labour force. The Dementia Friends Workshop is an opportunity to enhance your knowledge of how to best support people living with dementia in your community. We can all play a role in making our community a great place to live for people with dementia! Presented by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. RSVP by calling 604-449-5000 or emailing info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. If you are a caregiver or person living with dementia looking for information or assistance, please call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.

• Inanimate Alice Perpetual Nomad — A Virtual Reality Experience: Nov. 3, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Inanimate Alice is an interactive digital novel told in episodes. It combines text with dynamic imagery, sound and gaming elements. FVRL invites you to explore Alice’s most recent episode, Perpetual Nomads, a high-definition virtual reality experience. Immerse yourself in Alice’s world! Please call or visit the library to register your group (maximum of six participants). Don’t have a group? No problem. Just let us know and we’ll find you a place. There are five sessions scheduled for 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. This program is intended for those ages 10 and up or at least 48 inches tall.

• North Delta Diwali Celebration: Nov. 3, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Come on down to the North Delta Rec Centre for this year’s Diwali celebration, featuring dance performances, henna tattoos, turban tying, crafts, and traditional Indian food and sweets. The event is put on by the City of Delta and George Mackie Library.

• High Paws — Clicker Training Your Cat: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Book Launch — Eccentric Earthlings by Dave Stevens and Diane Reid Stevens: Nov. 4, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; This is the third book by the Stevens’. The first two were based on aquatic and flying creatures from British Columbia, while this one deals with local land creatures. Like the others it is an alphabet book that combines cartoon illustrations with facts and realistic drawings. Diane Reid Stevens, a writer and retired English teacher, and Dave Stevens, an artist and retired art teacher, have collaborated again to produce a new book for you and your children. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. All ages are welcome.

• Fact vs Fiction — Delta Fake News Spotlight: Nov. 6, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; What’s really going on? How do we know online information is true, unbiased and relevant? Join us for a fun and informative panel on fact versus fiction in news reporting. Refreshments included. Co-sponsored by the Delta Literacy Committee. Panelists include: Dr. Amir Mirfakhraie (Kwantlen Polytechnic University), James Smith (North Delta Reporter), Ian Jacques (Delta Optimist) and Nicholas Wong (politician).

• Protect Yourself from Frauds and Scams: Nov. 7, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Every year, millions of dollars are lost to con artists. Delta Police Const. Leisa Schaefer will share important information to prevent common frauds and scams. Light refreshments will be served. Brought to you by the Delta Seniors Planning Team, Delta Police Department and Fraser Valley Regional Library.

• The Measures of Her Powers Book Launch: Nov. 7, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come take part in a celebration of connection, resilience and self discovery in this special author event. Jackie Kai Ellis is the founder of Vancouver’s Beaucoup Bakery, the owner of The Paris Tours, and a travel and lifestyle writer. She lives in Vancouver and Paris. The Measure of her Powers is her first book. Admission is free, but please register on Eventbrite to reserve a spot. All seating is general admission only. Registered ticket holders may check in, starting at 6 p.m., for a chance to win a door prize.

COMING UP

• Recreation for 50-plus — Wildlife Photography and Costa Rica: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join professional photographer Frank Pali in exploring the wildlife of Costa Rica through pictures. Frank’s images have graced numerous magazine, brochures and books. For examples of Frank’s work, visit frankpaliphotography.com. Admission is $4. For more information call 604-594-2717.

• Anticipating the Holidays and Other Special Occasions While Grieving: Nov. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner.; The Centre for Supportive Care invites you to a talk called Anticipating the Holidays and Other Special Occasions While Grieving: Practical Ideas and Rituals to Help Navigate Birthdays, Holidays and Other Special Celebrations. For more info and pre-registration, call 604-948-0660 or debra@deltahospice.org.

• Fluterrific — An Afternoon of Flute Music: Nov. 18, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Fluterrific is a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music, including baroque, Latin, classical, Celtic and Broadway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 604-952-3000 or at the door (if still available). Children 10 years and under get in free. Refreshments will be available for purchase during intermission.

• Deck the Halls Artisan Market: Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed artworks’ Deck the Halls artisan market features creations by a host of artists and artisans from our community. Beautiful and unique gifts for everyone on your list. Admission by cash or food donation to the Deltassist Christmas Hamper program.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Fall Country Western Dinner & Entertainment: Nov. 24, 6 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Throw on your cowboy boots and denim but leave the horses at home. Entertainment will be Classic Rewind, a local duo, playing country, classic rock and more. Cash bar, 50/50 draw and door prizes. Tickets are $25. For information call 604-594-2717.

• Recreation for 50-plus — Delta Concert Band: Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy this fabulous concert band and let their music put you into the festive mood. Everyone welcome, admission by donation. For more information call 604-594-2717.

• Christmas Pottery Sale: Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; The North Delta Potters Guild’s annual Christmas sale features functional to fun creations in clay by guild members. Admission is free.

MONTHLY

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

For more club and event listings, visit northdeltareporter.com.