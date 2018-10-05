On Lindsay: Seafoam dress ($415) by Frascara and Chunky Green Necklace ($99) by Lucy the First from Barbara’s Boutique. On Ollie: Men’s Mint Linen Shirt ($65) by Lorenzini from House of Lily Koi; khaki “Chino” pants ($159) by Hattric from W&J Wilson. Lia Crowe Photography

Onboard and Offshore with Nautical Fashion

Sailing the latest ocean influenced clothing on the yacht Desiderata

  • Oct. 5, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

– Styling by Shai Thompson

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Climb aboard the Desiderata and set sail for the endless horizon in perfect Sidney style! Nothing says Ahoy! quite like navy blue stripes and splashes of nautical red. Get swept up in the fantasy of the ocean with washes of seaweed and mermaid greens. Explore Sidney’s nautical playground and be reminded that we live in quite possibly the best place on Earth!

Lia Crowe Photography

Kylie Trouser ($58) by Dr. Denim Jeans Makers, red and pink patent belt ($28) by Cynthia Rowley from House of Lily Koi; white and black striped top ($240) by Marc Cain from W&J Wilson; vegan travel bag ($185) by Matt & Nat, navy floral scarf ($38) by FRAAS, bronze sunglasses ($240) by Toms and “Valencia Cross” blue wedge ($100) by Sperry, all from Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories.

Lia Crowe Photography

On Lindsay: Red top ($129) by Armed Angels from W&J Wilson, navy pleated shorts ($38) by Kristie & Owen and Invicta Rose Gold Watch ($78) by Invicta from House of Lily Koi; navy, paisley sash ($45) by FRAAS and bronze sunglasses ($240) by Toms from Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories. On Ollie: Red pullover ($419) by Saint James from W&J Wilson; T-shirt and shorts are model’s own.

Lia Crowe Photography

On Lindsay: Black cut-out, one piece by Seafolly ($128) from House of Lily Koi; printed scarf by Betty & Co. ($49) from W&J Wilson; “Rossio” black sunglasses ($98) by Toms from Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories. On Ollie: Khaki “Chino” pants ($159) by Hattric from W&J Wilson. T-shirt is model’s own.

Lia Crowe Photography

On Lindsay: Seafoam dress ($415) by Frascara and Chunky Green Necklace ($99) by Lucy the First from Barbara’s Boutique. On Ollie: Men’s Mint Linen Shirt ($65) by Lorenzini from House of Lily Koi; khaki “Chino” pants ($159) by Hattric from W&J

Models Lindsay Kryczka and Ollie Nott

Makeup and hair by Jen Clark

Photographed on location on the beautiful Desiderata sailboat in Haro Strait.

A huge thank you to skipper and host Darren Corbett Tomlin and crew for an incredible shoot.

Contact sidneysailing.com to book your own sailing cruise.

Clothes and accessories from W&J Wilson, Waterlily Shoes, Bags & Accessories, Barbara’s Boutique, House of Lily Koi

Previous story
Lucas Copplestone’s Pop Art
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Just Posted

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

Surrey Eagles add third goalie amid flurry of roster moves

BC Hockey League makes three-team deal, adds players cut from WHL

Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

Most Read

l -->