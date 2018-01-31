(Photo: Pixabay)

Two Surrey restaurants make Canada’s ‘most romantic’ list ahead of Valentine’s Day

Old Surrey Restaurant and Tap Restaurant make Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants list

Two Surrey businesses have been named in a list of Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Newton’s Old Surrey Restaurant and South Surrey’s Tap Restaurant are two of 14 B.C. venues named in the list, released by OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website.

The 100 Most Romantic list for 2018 features restaurants from 46 cities across nine provinces.

The list is said to “reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants in Canada” between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017.

Ontario was the province with the most restaurants named (40), followed by Alberta with 20, B.C. with 14 and Quebec with 13.

The list includes “celebrated romantic spots” such as Seasons in the Park with its panoramic view of Vancouver’s skyline, Montreal’s French classic Restaurant Le Continental and the Inn on the Twenty in Niagara.

OpenTable says steakhouses and Italian restaurants were top choices this year, while Canadian, Continental and French cuisines were also popular.

Old Surrey Restaurant is located at 13483 72nd Ave., and Tap Restaurant is located at #101 15350 34th Ave.

Dhaliwal defends Trudeau government's spending record in Surrey-Newton

