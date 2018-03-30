Concerts at the Pier series will be moved to East Beach.

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

The White Rock Business Improvement Association has put out a call for vendors for the 2018 Concerts at the Pier series.

The concerts will be moved to East Beach this year, which the BIA described in a media release as a “great opportunity for us to extend the party to the other side of our waterfront.”

“With this new location, we now have the chance to create a full event experience, with food booths and vendors,” the release states.

All BIA businesses have an opportunity to have a vendor space for each concert evening. Businesses can claim a space at https://bit.ly/2J6UwiN

Businesses are requested to register before April 30.

Concerts are to be held at East Beach on July 5, 19, 26, and Aug. 18; and at Five Corners July 14 and Aug. 11.

