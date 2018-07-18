Fraser Valley athletes earn medals at Canadian championships

Abbotsford’s Vikramjit Gondara earned a pair of gold medals at the Canadian Track and Field Championships.

Valley Royals athletes excelled at the Canadian Track and Field Championships, which occurred in Ottawa earlier this month.

Abbotsford’s Vikramjit Gondara took home a pair of men’s U20 gold medals in throwing events, as he set a new personal best in the hammer throw with a toss of 65.71 metres and also placed first in the discus with a throw of 48.36m.

Gondara starred for years with the W.J. Mouat Hawks, finishing his Grade 12 year last summer with provincial high school gold medals in hammer throw and discus. He also won gold in hammer throw at last year’s Canadian Track and Field Championships.

Royals-trained athlete Alexa Porpaczy also took home gold, earning top spot in the women’s U20 high jump. Porpaczy cleared 1.74m at the event, and the Semiahmoo Secondary grad heads to the University of Arizona on a track and field scholarship in the fall.

Chilliwack native Rowan Hamilton scored silver in the men’s U20 hammer throw at the event, tossing for a distance of 64.53m. The Sardis Secondary student is coming off a gold-medal win in the hammer throw at the B.C. high school track and field championships earlier this year. Hamilton heads to the UBC Thunderbirds track and field team in the fall.

Royals athlete Django Lovett picked up silver in the senior men’s high jump competition, clearing 2.19m. The Langley native continues his strong 2018 season, as he also scored bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Finishing just out of medal placement was Coquitlam’s Eric Chatten, who placed fourth in the senior men’s high jump at 2.13m.

For complete results from the event, visit liveresults.athletics.ca/Live_Results/2018/Championships.