Surrey Eagles advance to round two

The Birds eliminate Langley Rivermen in six games

Mario Cavaliere, of the Eagles, shakes hands with Rivermen Keaton Dyck.

The Surrey Eagles will advance to the second round playoffs after forward Matthew Campese potted an overtime goal against Langley Rivermen (5-4) in South Surrey Friday evening.

After a blocked shot by Eagles’ centre Jeffrey Stewart, Jackson Ross made an end-to-end pass to Ryan Brushett, which was chipped to Campese.

Campese sent a wrister over the shoulder of Riverman goalie Braedon Fleming only 45 seconds into overtime play.

The Eagles eliminated the Rivermen in six games.

RECAP: The Eagles are moving on to round two! Matthew Campese was the overtime hero as they eliminated the Rivermen in six games! Desi Burgart scored yet another hat-trick, Ryan Brushett assisted on three goals, and Mario Cavaliere stopped 37 between the pipes. pic.twitter.com/cv4FcK9uL0 — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) March 10, 2018

The @SurreyEagles defeat the @LangleyRivermen in game six 5-4 to move on to the second round of the #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4IarLkPYxb — Damon (@Damon_james91) March 10, 2018

60 minutes is not enough, the @SurreyEagles and Langley Rivermen are going to OT in game 6 #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hYio5TWSkT — Damon (@Damon_james91) March 10, 2018