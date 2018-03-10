Mario Cavaliere, of the Eagles, shakes hands with Rivermen Keaton Dyck.

Surrey Eagles advance to round two

The Birds eliminate Langley Rivermen in six games

The Surrey Eagles will advance to the second round playoffs after forward Matthew Campese potted an overtime goal against Langley Rivermen (5-4) in South Surrey Friday evening.

After a blocked shot by Eagles’ centre Jeffrey Stewart, Jackson Ross made an end-to-end pass to Ryan Brushett, which was chipped to Campese.

Campese sent a wrister over the shoulder of Riverman goalie Braedon Fleming only 45 seconds into overtime play.

The Eagles eliminated the Rivermen in six games.

Previous story
North Delta Secondary advances to semi finals at B.C. basketball championships

Just Posted

One man dead after shooting in Surrey Friday night

Surrey RCMP say homicide was ‘targeted’ and isolated’

Surrey Eagles advance to round two

The Birds eliminate Langley Rivermen in six games

Surrey-based company expanding to Oman

After-school program teaches children aged 7-15 entrepreneurial skills

TODAY: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Weekend event kicks-off Friday evening

Surrey looks to keep illegal pot dispensaries at bay with bylaw wording change

On Monday, city council will consider ‘immediate’ changes to keep ‘maximum level of control’ in managing cannabis legalization

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences ‘like a bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway

14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

Officials are reminding us to replace the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms

Most Read

  • Surrey Eagles advance to round two

    The Birds eliminate Langley Rivermen in six games

l -->