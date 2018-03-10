Surrey Eagles advance to round two

The Surrey Eagles will advance to the second round playoffs after forward Matthew Campese potted an overtime goal against Langley Rivermen (5-4) in South Surrey Friday evening.
After a blocked shot by Eagles’ centre Jeffrey Stewart, Jackson Ross made an end-to-end pass to Ryan Brushett, which was chipped to Campese.
Campese sent a wrister over the shoulder of Riverman goalie Braedon Fleming only 45 seconds into overtime play.
The Eagles eliminated the Rivermen in six games.
RECAP: The Eagles are moving on to round two! Matthew Campese was the overtime hero as they eliminated the Rivermen in six games! Desi Burgart scored yet another hat-trick, Ryan Brushett assisted on three goals, and Mario Cavaliere stopped 37 between the pipes. pic.twitter.com/cv4FcK9uL0
— Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) March 10, 2018
The @SurreyEagles defeat the @LangleyRivermen in game six 5-4 to move on to the second round of the #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4IarLkPYxb
— Damon (@Damon_james91) March 10, 2018
60 minutes is not enough, the @SurreyEagles and Langley Rivermen are going to OT in game 6 #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hYio5TWSkT
— Damon (@Damon_james91) March 10, 2018
Desi Burgart has his second hat-trick of the series, the @SurreyEagles are tied 4-4 heading into the 3rd #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/QhiXWcKRue
— Damon (@Damon_james91) March 10, 2018