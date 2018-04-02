Exploring fresh interests and activities is one of the best things about independent senior living.

Why worry? Be Happy! You’ll feel right at home here!

No more yard work or costly upkeep, just an inviting home where you can enjoy the lifestyle you want

A seniors’ residence really can offer the best of both worlds: A vibrant community of friends, neighbours and activities when you want it; and the privacy of your own home when a little quiet time is in order. Even better when that residence offers an array of amenities in a brand new building!

The lifestyle you want

After years of taking pride in the family home we want to continue living the good life – who wouldn’t? We don’t want to compromise on personal space, fine amenities, attractive surroundings and nutritious meals. It’s now your turn to be pampered and spend time and energy on that which you enjoy. We all want to continue to direct our own lives and make our own choices.

“With the right residence that could certainly be the ideal solution,” says Mardie Wolsey, with Suncrest Retirement Living in South Surrey, near White Rock. “Here at Suncrest, our residents are proud of their beautifully landscaped West Coast-style building, not to mention the thoughtfully designed – (and might I add roomy!) – one- and two-bedroom suites, complete with kitchen, dining area and large living room. And, with the large windows and balcony or patio, suites are bright and airy,” Mardie notes.

When a change of scenery is in order, the residence’s public spaces offer comfortable places to sit and read or chat with neighbours, while an enjoyable walk is right outside your front door. And, there are so many community services easily accessible on your doorstep.

The freedom to do what you want

Let’s face it, do many of us really enjoy mowing the lawn or cleaning a too-big house? While independent seniors’ living offers space to live, you needn’t worry about all those chores.

(There’s even weekly housekeeping and linen/towel laundry service included!)

Whether your interests lean towards volunteering, joining a walking group, travel or the movies; do what you love and leave the rest to someone else. The same goes for your meals. Savour the delicious and nutritious chef-prepared meals. There’s even a guest suite available for out of town family or friends to visit.

“A resident commented, ‘the staff here are friendly, helpful and so thoughtful,’” Mardie says. “Another noted the Recreation staff arrange exercises for residents which they enjoy, and they arrange entertainment too.”

A new social network

Retirement is just another phase of our lives, and one we should to look forward to. There is time and opportunity to explore new hobbies and interests. Relax, have fun, socialize and do interesting things you wanted, but did not have time before. The bonus is the ability to socialize – long believed to be important to good health, especially staving off illness.

“Meeting new friends to explore fresh interests and activities is one of the best things about independent senior living,” Mardie says. “We regularly hear from residents that they didn’t know they were going to enjoy living at Suncrest so much – and they wish they hadn’t waited so long!”

So for a good time, retire in style and enjoy yourselves!

***

Suncrest Retirement Community offers both independent and assisted living at 2567 King George Blvd. in South Surrey. To learn more or book a tour, call 604-542-6200 or email suncrestbc@telus.net.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

Project first mentioned at Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

Biosecurity measures in place include quarantining Zoo rabbits

Growing demand for cancer drivers service in Lower Mainland

New service was created when cancer society cancelled program to get patients to appointments

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Most Read

  • Why worry? Be Happy! You’ll feel right at home here!

    No more yard work or costly upkeep, just an inviting home where you can enjoy the lifestyle you want

l -->