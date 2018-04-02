Why worry? Be Happy! You’ll feel right at home here!

No more yard work or costly upkeep, just an inviting home where you can enjoy the lifestyle you want

A seniors’ residence really can offer the best of both worlds: A vibrant community of friends, neighbours and activities when you want it; and the privacy of your own home when a little quiet time is in order. Even better when that residence offers an array of amenities in a brand new building!

The lifestyle you want

After years of taking pride in the family home we want to continue living the good life – who wouldn’t? We don’t want to compromise on personal space, fine amenities, attractive surroundings and nutritious meals. It’s now your turn to be pampered and spend time and energy on that which you enjoy. We all want to continue to direct our own lives and make our own choices.

“With the right residence that could certainly be the ideal solution,” says Mardie Wolsey, with Suncrest Retirement Living in South Surrey, near White Rock. “Here at Suncrest, our residents are proud of their beautifully landscaped West Coast-style building, not to mention the thoughtfully designed – (and might I add roomy!) – one- and two-bedroom suites, complete with kitchen, dining area and large living room. And, with the large windows and balcony or patio, suites are bright and airy,” Mardie notes.

When a change of scenery is in order, the residence’s public spaces offer comfortable places to sit and read or chat with neighbours, while an enjoyable walk is right outside your front door. And, there are so many community services easily accessible on your doorstep.

The freedom to do what you want

Let’s face it, do many of us really enjoy mowing the lawn or cleaning a too-big house? While independent seniors’ living offers space to live, you needn’t worry about all those chores.

(There’s even weekly housekeeping and linen/towel laundry service included!)

Whether your interests lean towards volunteering, joining a walking group, travel or the movies; do what you love and leave the rest to someone else. The same goes for your meals. Savour the delicious and nutritious chef-prepared meals. There’s even a guest suite available for out of town family or friends to visit.

“A resident commented, ‘the staff here are friendly, helpful and so thoughtful,’” Mardie says. “Another noted the Recreation staff arrange exercises for residents which they enjoy, and they arrange entertainment too.”

A new social network

Retirement is just another phase of our lives, and one we should to look forward to. There is time and opportunity to explore new hobbies and interests. Relax, have fun, socialize and do interesting things you wanted, but did not have time before. The bonus is the ability to socialize – long believed to be important to good health, especially staving off illness.

“Meeting new friends to explore fresh interests and activities is one of the best things about independent senior living,” Mardie says. “We regularly hear from residents that they didn’t know they were going to enjoy living at Suncrest so much – and they wish they hadn’t waited so long!”

So for a good time, retire in style and enjoy yourselves!

Suncrest Retirement Community offers both independent and assisted living at 2567 King George Blvd. in South Surrey. To learn more or book a tour, call 604-542-6200 or email suncrestbc@telus.net.