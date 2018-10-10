Darcy Green is running as an independent in the 2018 Delta municipal election. (Contributed photo)

Delta council candidate Darcy Green calls for better neighbourhood planning

If elected, Green said he would work to create neighbourhood plans for more specific areas

Independent council candidate Darcy Green is calling for the creation of specific area plans in Delta’s official community plan (OCP), with the hope that better plans will help residents understand their changing communities.

“For many years, the OCP has been the guide for development in Delta,” Green said in a press release. “We must create more specific area plans so development fits the needs of a neighbourhood rather than a community.”

Currently, Delta has its official community plan, as well as area plans for North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen. Within the different area plans are some neighbourhood-specific plans, such as the Scott Road Revitalization Corridor and the Townline Node.

But, Green said, there aren’t plans for many of the residential neighbourhoods in Delta, which can create problems for development in those areas.

RELATED: Delta council candidate Green announces campaign priorities

“Eventually, Delta needs to get to a point where there are more specific area plans for every neighbourhood in Delta,” he said in an email, pointing to neighbourhoods like Sunshine Hills, Sunshine Woods and Canterbury Heights. “These neighbourhoods have very different needs and development plans should suit each area.”

The current issue with the official community plan, Green said, is that it is being continually updated, which can make it difficult for residents to see what their communities will look like in the short- and long-term.

“In my conversations with residents, I am hearing that they are concerned a sudden change to the OCP will negatively affect their neighbourhood,” Green said in his release. “I have also heard from residents that they are weary about moving to more densified areas of Delta because of these sudden changes. It is simply not good for the growth of these areas of our city.”

He went on to say that the creation of neighbourhood area plans would allow residents to have more input into development in their immediate communities, and would set a clear expectation for what type of builds are allowed in each area. These kind of plans would also provide an opportunity to explore locations for “creative housing options,” such as co-housing, he said.

The civic election will take place on Oct. 20, with advance voting on Oct. 10 and 11.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Most Read

