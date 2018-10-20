Democracy Direct wins council majority: ‘We have to give the city back to the people of White Rock’

Two independent incumbent councillors – Father and Chesney – top polls

Democracy Direct’s Darryl Walker has been elected mayor of White Rock, and all four of his running mates and two independent incumbents have been elected councillors, according to unofficial results.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. for the 2018 civic election.

“I’m delighted for two reasons,” Walker told Peace Arch News at a celebration at his home. The people in this community have worked their butts off – my fellow candidates and 50 (volunteers). I’m happy for the people of White Rock and glad that they put their trust in myself and the other candidates.

“Now comes the sticky part. We have to complete our promises and give the city back to the people of White Rock.”

With all seven ‘tabulators’ counted just before 9 p.m. – and 6,276 votes counted – unofficial results show mayoral candidate Walker with 30.19% of the vote, followed by independent Mike Peace with 27.61%. They are followed by White Rock Coalition incumbent councillor Grant Meyer (21.15%), independent Judy Higginbotham (13.04%), independent Tom Bryant (4.47%) and Garry Wolgemuth (3.54%).

Leading six councillor candidates are: independent incumbent Helen Fathers (8.44%), independent incumbent David Chesney (7.50%), Democracy Direct’s Christopher Trevelyan (7.08%), Democracy Direct’s Erika Johanson (6.44%), Democracy Direct’s Scott Kristjanson (6.10%) and Democracy Direct’s Anthony Manning (5.61%).

Three White Rock Coalition incumbents – Mehan Knight (5,31%), Bill Lawrence (5.13%) and Lynne Sinclair (4.95%) – followed.

* return here for updates •

The polling stations closed at 8 p.m. at the three White Rock polling stations at Centennial Arena, the White Rock Community Centre and the Kent Street Activity Centre.

The race for mayor was between Tom Bryant (independent); Judy Higginbotham (former 25-year Surrey councillor and former federal Liberal candidate); Grant Meyer (White Rock Coalition, incumbent councillor); Mike Pearce (independent, former mayor of Penticton and Quesnel); Darryl Walker (Democracy Direct – White Rock) and Garry Wolgemuth (independent).

With six councillors to be elected, candidates included Michael Armstrong (independent), Moti Bali (independent), David Chesney (inumbent, independent), Helen Fathers (incumbent, independent), Andy Gibney (independent), Heather Hildred (independent), Erika Johanson (Democrtacy Direct – White Rock), Zachary Johnson (independent), Ernie Klassen (White Rock Coalition), Megan Knight (incumbent, White Rock Coalition) and Scott Kristjanson (Democracy Direct – White Rock).

Also on the ballot are Christian Lane (independent), Bill Lawrence (incumbent, White Rock Coalition), Fiona Macdermid (independent), Anthony Manning (Democracy Direct – White Rock), Mia Pedersen (independent), Jeffery Simpson (independent), Lynne Sinclair (incumbent, White Rock Coalition), Balbir Thind (White Rock Coalition), Christopher Trevelyan (Democracy Direct – White Rock), Ken Wushke (independent) and Nerissa Yan (White Rock Coalition).

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

