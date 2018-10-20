Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Peace Arch News reached out to all civic candidates running in the City of Surrey’s 2018 election, Oct. 20.

Due to the large number of candidates in both White Rock and Surrey, we severely restricted the word counts for each question, advising that longer responses would be truncated for publication (and they were invited to submit additional commentary on our website using Facebook commenting at the bottom of each respective article).

Surrey council candidates – listed in alphabetical order – were asked to provide occupation and top three issues (up to two words each) and platform (up to 100 words for mayor, up to 30 words for councillor).

Responses from Surrey’s mayoral and councillor candidates were published in PAN’s print edition Oct. 5 (with trustee candidates published Oct. 12), and are available here for download:

Surrey Mayoral Councillor Candidates 2018 by peacearchnews on Scribd

Most Read

