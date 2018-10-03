The City of Surrey says it has removed about 200 campaign signs that violate the city’s election sign rules. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

SURREY ELECTION

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

Safe Surrey Coalition says campaign signs should be eliminated from all public property in the next election, despite the City of Surrey saying the slate was among several parties in violation of the city’s election sign rules.

On Monday, public safety operations manager Jas Rehal said the city removed 1,060 signs that were in violation of rules that ban the signs from being erected within 25 metres of intersections.

Rehal said the city notified all candidates late last week about the election sign requirements, and gave the candidates the weekend “to get their signs in compliance.” He said the city had received some complaints, particularly about the 25-metre rule.

Asked if Safe Surrey Coalition was in violation of the campaign sign rules, Rehal said, “Definitely.”

The Now-Leader has requested a list of all the offending parties.

RELATED: Surrey removing 200 elections signs near intersections that violate city rules

Rehal said that once all the signs are taken down, candidates have three days to pick up their signs at $25 each. He added if the signs were not picked up within 72 hours, they would be thrown out.

As of Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 3), several candidates still had their signs at the city’s operations centre.

A press release from Safe Surrey Coalition Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 3) states that, if elected, the slate would ban campaign signs from all public property for the next election. The news release reads that “several prominent Surrey campaign teams have erected hundreds and hundreds of illegally placed signs at intersections.”

“This game of cheating and ‘catch me if you can’ is setting a very poor example,” according to the Safe Surrey Coalition release that names several candidates. The release added that the candidates “should be embarrassed enough that they themselves go out and help their campaign crews remove their remaining illegal signs.

“They do have their picture on them after all.”

The Safe Surrey Coalition release also reads that the next council should be role models for youth.

“This current situation is sending the wrong message. It is not right to ignore the rules, see what you can get away with, and then pay your way out when you get caught. That’s the behaviour we need to get rid of – not to mention the signs.”

The Now-Leader has also reached out to the other parties to find out their stance on campaign signs.

Stuart Parker, a council candidate for Proudly Surrey, said he proposed banning election signs on public property on behalf of Proudly Surrey on Saturday (Sept. 30).

“Signs should represent a party’s level of support, not how much money it can spend on oversized signs and the professional crews needed to erect them,” Parker told the Now-Leader.

