53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

(Canadian Press)

It seems Canada and Russia have a prehistoric connection of the “beautiful” kind involving a 53-million-year-old insect fossil called a scorpionfly.

Paleoentomologist Bruce Archibald of Simon Fraser University and the Royal BC Museum says the discovery in British Columbia’s McAbee fossil beds is strikingly similar to fossils of the same age from Pacific-coastal Russia.

A previous connection between the two countries’ Pacific regions has been seen in the same area near Cache Creek, B.C., through fossilized plants and animals.

Archibald says his identification of the new, colourfully winged species of scorpionfly found at the protected heritage site is another example of Canada and Russia’s ancient geographical link, before the continents split apart.

The related Russian scorpionfly was identified in 1974 by a researcher who now works at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow and is Archibald’s co-author on an article published online in The Canadian Entomologist.

The article also features the discovery of another scorpionfly species found by an amateur in fossil collecting near Princeton, B.C.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Seal hunters call for cull in Atlantic Canada
Next story
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

Just Posted

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium

A new Mother’s Day-related event planned by Surrey Hospice Society

Surrey mayor says Great Wolf Lodge decision ‘very disappointing’

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building water park in South Surrey

Surrey mayor says transit deal means LRT could be running by 2021

New federal agreement unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash to help pay for projects like Surrey light rail

‘Disappointing’ no new home found for Newton community policing office

Surrey RCMP say no suitable locations were found, but that search will continue

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Vancouver Police become second force in B.C. to issue electronic tickets

Pilot project expected to wrap up in mid-May

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Most Read

l -->