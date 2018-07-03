(Canadian Press)

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

A University of Waterloo climate scientist says the scorching heat wave that set records in Ontario and Quebec over the Canada Day long weekend can’t be directly attributed to climate change.

But Blair Feltmate also says that suggesting the two aren’t linked would be like arguing that no particular home run can be attributed to steroids when a baseball player on a hitting streak is caught doping.

Feltmate, who is also the head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, says while one isolated event might be normal, the world and Canada are seeing more extreme weather events — patterns that can be attributed to climate change.

The heat wave, which kept the usual crowds away from Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, marked the highest-ever humidex in the national capital — and is poised to become the longest extended high-humidity and heat event in the city’s history.

A 2017 study in the journal Nature Climate Change found that about one-third of the world’s population already lives somewhere where the daily temperatures are considered lethal more than 20 days a year.

Even with drastic cuts to greenhouse gas emissions in the next 75 years, that number is still expected to grow to 50 per cent of the population — or 75 per cent, including parts of Ontario and Quebec, if nothing is done at all.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Just Posted

Surrey mayor says ‘party is over’ as gang task force recommendations revealed

Hepner says it ‘scares the daylights’ out of her that 10-year-olds are being lured into gangs

Canadians rally against U.S. child immigration policy

Intent of event was to raise awareness about family separation

VIDEO: Surrey resident crowned Mrs. BC in Fort Langley

Nearly 50 people competed for the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC titles

Proudly Surrey reveals crime-fighting platform

Civic slate’s 17-page platform on how it would deal with gang violence released Monday

White Rock, Surrey road checks catch nine impaired drivers

Several violation tickets also issued during long-weekend Counter Attack

VIDEO: Surrey-raised Covington and fellow NFLers teach kids football skills

Camp attracted a few hundred kids to stadium in Langley on Saturday

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

Langley artist contributes to Greenpeace pipeline protest

Brandon Gabriel’s art was hung in the path of oil tankers by activists.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

Police release description of suspect vehicles

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Most Read

l -->