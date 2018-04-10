23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.

Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.

Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. The bus fell some 200 feet (60 metres) to the ground below, said police officer Sunil Kumar.

The adults killed included the bus driver, two teachers and another woman, officials said. Most of the children riding in the bus were believed to be in elementary school.

The crash occurred in the Kangra Valley, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of New Delhi.

The search for survivors ended late Monday night, with the bodies of the dead lying on the concrete floor of the Nurpur mortuary, covered by sheets.

India’s roads, particularly in the hills, have long been feared for their deep potholes, reckless drivers and often a lack of guardrails. Fatal accidents are common.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones.”

Related: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Related: Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

Ashwini Bhatia, The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

Just Posted

White Rock wants former gas-station site for ‘Town Square’

City announces plans to expropriate

Early morning crash snarls traffic on Alex Fraser Bridge

A pickup truck rolled over in the multi-vehicle crash at north end of the bridge

Council approves new Surrey Affordable Housing Strategy with focus on rental stock

Strategy includes ‘one-for-one’ rental replacement, stronger tenant protections and $1,000-per-unit fee for developers

HISTORY: ‘Doc’ Sinclair, Surrey’s first physician

Sinclair instrumental in bringing care, hospital to Surrey patients

Surrey Ultimate teams engage in turf battle

Second annual Myles Winch memorial event held Friday at Semiahmoo Secondary

VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

With environment in mind, siblings encourage Vaisakhi vendors to ditch styrofoam for compostable alternatives

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

5 to start your day

Judge asks for criminal charges for pipeline protestors, pastor facing child porn charges and more

Vancouver man killed in single-vehicle crash

Police are investigating

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read

l -->