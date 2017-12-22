5 to start your day

Noth Delta victim in fatal crash a father, Abbotsford resident shares Christmas tradition and more

North Delta man killed in car crash leaves behind wife and two young kids

Hockey-loving Raji Kaila, 37, was ‘an instant joy in the room for the family,’ according to loved ones. See more >

Maple Ridge opens extreme weather shelter, but nobody stays

The province announced funding for 25 extra beds at the former controversial RainCity temporary shelter earlier this week. See more >

The tiny town of Sparkyville pops up in 89-year-old’s living room

An 89-year-old Matsqui Prairie resident constructs an entire town on long tables in her home – a holiday tradition for 35 years. See more >

Mark Washington to return as the B.C. Lions defensive co-ordinator

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the coaching staff. See more >

BC Ferries exploring options for better WI-FI

It could get a little easier to waste time on trips from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island, depending on the findings from a new study looking into the ‘sub-par Wi-Fi.’ See more >

‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction
Fernie celebrates new outdoor rink 2 months after fatal ammonia leak

Best Books of 2017

From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday

Boost for Peninsula Catholic school

Company offers site-clearing work for planned St. John Paul II Academy

Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Police investigate at South Surrey high school after student reports nearby assault

Earl Marriott Secondary student was able to get away: district

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

VIDEO: Delta police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

