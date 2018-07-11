The corner of Finlay Street and Buena Vista, the location where 32 bags of trash were dumped. (Aaron Hinks photo)

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

The City of White Rock is investigating after 70 bags of waste were illegally dumped on streets throughout the city Monday evening.

A resident contacted Peace Arch News Tuesday morning and said bags of Gyproc, insulation and sub flooring were dumped on the side of Brearley Avenue.

City communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi confirmed to PAN later that day that 18 bags of trash were dumped near Brearley Avenue and Sunset Drive, another 20 bags of trash were dumped on Pacific Avenue, and another 32 bags of trash were dumped on Finlay Street and Buena Vista Avenue, only a few blocks away from city hall.

“We take the matter of illegal dumping seriously and are very disappointed that it’s occurred in our city,” Farrokhi emailed to PAN. “If the City finds anyone involved in illegal dumping activities, the City will take criminal or civil action against them.”

Farrokhi said the city is investigating the incidents, and in the meantime, residents are asked to contact the White Rock RCMP’s non-emergency line (778-593-3600) if they see suspicious activities related to illegal dumping.

Farrokhi said city staff regularly conduct building inspections and request Hazardous Materials Reports and Abatement Reports for asbestos for buildings constructed before 1999, if necessary.

“The City would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that, a contractor or owner must provide a Hazardous Materials Report and (if necessary) an Abatement Report for asbestos before any inspections can be booked for Multi Family Dwelling Alterations, Single Family Dwelling, and Two Family Dwelling Alterations and additions to Commercial Tenant Improvement,” Farrokhi wrote.

No inspections will be booked, she said, until a Hazardous Materials Report and an Asbestos Abatement Report have been submitted for the City’s review.

“This will ensure proper disposal of construction/demolition waste that has been undertaken by the contractor/owner. This is also a method by which the City investigates and exposes individuals who may be involved with illegal dumping.”

