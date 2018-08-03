The George Mackie Library will be seeing some new furniture, now that the city has approved a $94,000 contract to bring new tables, chairs and rugs to the city’s three libraries. (Grace Kennedy photo)

$94K in new furniture on the way for Delta libraries

The furnishings come as part of the continuing library improvment plan

Delta’s three libraries will be getting some new furnishings this year.

In council on Monday, July 13, a $94,000 contract was approved to purchase a number of chairs, tables and shelves for the George Mackie, Ladner Pioneer and Tsawwassen libraries.

These items are part of a general library improvement program, which is intended to help update and modernize Delta’s three libraries.

RELATED: North Delta library to get improved furniture, lighting

Currently, staff are working with a consultant to address lighting issues at the George Mackie Library, including replacing light bulbs and adjusting the height of light fixtures. (Preliminary costs for this work are around $25,000).

As well, work is progressing for the George Mackie washroom upgrades, interior painting and electrical work. The room divider is also being serviced and repaired.

This work, including the $94,000 contract for furniture, is expected to fit within a budget of $130,000 for the year. Any leftover funds will be rolled into 2019. The library’s service desk is slated to be replaced at that time and is expected to take up most of 2019’s budget.

The full list of furnishings to be purchased is: 200 stacking chairs, 16 tables of varying sizes, one two-seater lounge, 10 shelving end panels, one kids rug, three study tables of varying sizes, two conference room tables, 12 nesting chairs with arms, one large entrance mat, eight lounge chairs, 48 side chairs, two backless seats, 33 shelving units and six reading seats.


