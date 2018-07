DriveBC reports incident about 30 kilometres north of Merritt Sunday afternoon

An accident on the Coquihalla Highway about 30 kilometres north of Merritt has forced a lane closure for northbound traffic.

DriveBC reported the incident near Helmer Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8.

Information regarding the cause and severity of the incident is not currently available.

More to come.

