Kayla Bourque. (BC Corrections photo)

Advisory issued over animal killer’s planned relocation to Surrey

Kayla Bourque has a history of causing ‘unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals’

A high-risk violent offender, who has a history of causing injury or suffering to animals, plans to move to Surrey.

BC Corrections released a public notification today (Friday) about Kayla Bourque, 28, advising of her planned relocation from New Westminster “as of today.”

Corrections says she has a criminal history of “offending violently against both people and animals.”

“She has been convicted of causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals, willfully and without lawful excuse killing animals and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

Bourque stands 5”4’ tall and weighs 210-pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

BC Corrections says Bourque is highly monitored by authorities and has 43 court-ordered conditions, including that she’s not to be outside of residence between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m., except for the purpose of obtaining emergency medical treatment and except with the prior written permission of a probation officer.

She must not contact or associate with anyone under the age of 18 and not attend any public school, parks, playground, swimming pools or areas adjacent to swimming pools. She is not to have access to, possession, control or ownership of any device capable of accessing the internet.

She’s prohibited from owning, having custody, or control of, or residing in any premises where animals or birds are present.

