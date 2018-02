UPDATE: SkyTrains running again, TransLink working to prevent overcrowding

All Vancouver stations were closed this afternoon after a problem caused by a train

Update (5:30 p.m): TransLink says the issue with the problem train has been resolved and that service is slowly returning to normal. Stations from Main Street to Waterfront are being re-opened. Staff are controlling crowd flow to prevent overcrowding on platforms.

TransLink says all downtown Vancouver Stations are being closed due to a problem caused by a train near Main Street-Science World Station.

At 4:51 p.m., spokeswoman Jillian Drews said all Expo Line trains are turning back at Commercial-Broadway.

Bus service is being made available for customers heading downtown.

#SkyTrain A bus bridge has been put in place to assist passengers. Buses will accommodate all SkyTrain Stns between Waterfront and Commercial Broadway. Transit Supervisors are on scene at all stations. ^DA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 6, 2018

Visit TransLink on Twitter for updates.