U.S. officials arrested a Prince George man at Pacific Highway crossing Tuesday, in connection with child molestation and domestic violence charges. (File photo)

Alleged child molester arrested at South Surrey border

U.S. officials detain 33-year-old bus passenger at Pacific Highway crossing

A Prince George man was detained at the Pacific Highway border crossing Tuesday afternoon after a “system check” by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revealed he was wanted on two outstanding warrants in Washington’s King County.

According to a CBP news release issued Wednesday, the 33-year-old was “a fugitive from justice” who was wanted on charges of child molestation in the first degree as well as domestic violence.

He arrived at the border aboard a southbound Greyhound bus, the release notes.

“CBP officers are diligent in apprehending dangerous individuals and keeping them out of our neighbourhoods,” area port director Kenneth L. Williams said in the release.

“This suspected child molester is off the streets thanks to the great work and tireless efforts of our officers.”

The detained man was transported to Whatcom Country Jail in Bellingham to await his day in court, according to the release.

