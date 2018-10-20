Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Surrey

Friday crash at 88th Avenue and 152nd Street is latest in rash of collisions involving pedestrians

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after being hit by a car at 88th Avenue and 152nd Street. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after being hit by a car in Surrey.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. at 88th Avenue and 152nd Street. A Black Press freelancer on the scene said a westbound Honda Accord struck the pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Photos from the scene show there is extensive damage to the car’s windshield.

Both the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) & Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation team (CCIT) attended the scene for investigation.

Information about the victim is unavailable at this time.

This is the latest in a rash of crashes involving pedestrians in the last several weeks in Surrey.

A 59-year-old man on a scooter was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on Oct. 17 at the intersection of 140th Street and Green Timbers Way. Police say the man was in a marked crosswalk.

And on Sept. 30, an 81-year-old man was hit by a car while he was walking in the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue. The next day, police said he had died of his injuries.

Then, on Oct. 1, Sharon Louise Mitchell was on her way to get a hamburger when she was struck by a vehicle at 68th Avenue and 138th Street. She died the next day at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Surrey RCMP say Mitchell was in a marked crosswalk at the time, and that the driver left the scene.

Police say Mitchell was the eighth pedestrian killed in Surrey so far this year.

“This is the second serious collision in two days in Surrey involving an individual being struck by a vehicle,” said Sergeant Chad Greig after Mitchell was struck.

“With the seasons changing, rainier weather happening and the sun setting sooner, it is a combined effort by both pedestrians and drivers to ensure theirs and others’ safety. Don’t be complacent, and remember to adjust your travelling habits accordingly on our roadways.”

Anyone with more information about any of these crashes, including any dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Police provide these tips for pedestrians:

Dress to be seen

Make eye contact with driver before crossing

Cross at designated crosswalks and watch the crosswalk signal lights

Don’t use electronic devices while crossing a road

And these tips for drivers:

Posted speed limits are designed for ideal road conditions. Slow down when driving on snow, ice, slush or in rain.

Allow yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads.

Watch for pedestrians when approaching and stopping at intersections

Make eye contact with the pedestrian who is going to use the crosswalk



