A rally is being planned in Surrey after two teenagers were killed in what police are calling a “targeted” shooting last week in South Surrey. (Black Press Media)

Public safety

Rally aims to get Surrey’s leaders ‘off their behinds’ to make city safer from gangs

Organizers want politicians at all levels to show up and ‘present their report card’ on public safety

SURREY — A rally planned for Wednesday night behind Surrey’s city hall is designed to get the city’s leaders “off their behinds” to do something about gang violence.

The rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Surrey Public Library plaza in City Centre.

In a press release sent Monday morning, organizers say the rally is not a political one or a platform for any individual or slate. Rather, it is being organized by the “South Asian community in Surrey, with support from South Asian media.”

“We publicly invite our local MLAs, MPs, councillors and mayor of Surrey to come and present their report card,” a poster advertising the rally reads. “If they will not show up, we will know where they stand.”

The rally comes after two teenagers were killed in what police are calling a “targeted” shooting last week in South Surrey.

Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty, 16, and Jaskaran (Jesse) Singh Bhangal, 17, were both found dead following a late-nightshooting in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights on June 4.

The double-murder was Surrey’s 22nd shots-fired incident so far in 2018 – almost one a week.

This, after years of double-digit shootings in Surrey: There were 88 in 2015, 61 in 2016 and 59 in 2017.


