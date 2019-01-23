Phoenix Hacienda HealthCare (Google Maps)

Arrest made in case of incapacitated woman who gave birth

A 36-year-old nurse has been arrested and charged with sexual assault

Police say DNA testing of a nurse and the baby born to an incapacitated woman in Phoenix led them to charge the nurse with sexual assault of the woman.

RELATED: Woman in vegetative state for decades gives birth

Phoenix police say the licensed practical nurse was arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday that investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Williams says Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.

RELATED: Facility’s CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state for decades gives birth

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Court records say her last known physical was in April.

Most Read

