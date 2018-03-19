Screenshot of a video of the Hockey Shop fire in Surrey last fall. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Arson charge laid in Surrey Hockey Shop fire

The blaze destroyed the prominent business in Surrey City Centre

Surrey RCMP say a suspect has been charged in connection to The Hockey Shop arson last September.

Police say after a lengthy investigation James Marvin Haslam, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of arson.

The Sept. 23 blaze destroyed the prominent hockey business in the City Centre area, at 10280 City Parkway.

The fire at the shop was sparked as thousands of players began the hockey season in Surrey and beyond.

Since 1988, the family-owned shop has been a go-to retailer for hockey players and parents around the Lower Mainland.

Read more: VIDEO: Hockey shop on fire near Surrey Central SkyTrain, from Sept. 23

homelessphoto

(A security guard stands behind fire-damaged hockey equipment in the parking lot behind The Hockey Shop in Surrey last September. Photo: Tom Zillich)

“This crime has greatly affected the hockey community here in Surrey,” said Staff Sergeant Rob Kurtz of the Surrey Serious Crime Unit.

“We are pleased that through the co-ordinated efforts of our Serious Crime Unit, Interview Team, and Community Response Team, that we have been able to identify this suspect and forward this case to Crown Counsel for prosecution,” said Kurtz.

After the three-alarm fire, operators of The Hockey Shop vowed to reopen “bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

“We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support we have received over the past few days,” store owners said in a statement posted to their Twitter account at the time. “To ease the minds of those concerned, we can confirm that no injuries occurred during the (fire).”

See also: Owners of fire-damaged Surrey hockey shop vow to reopen ‘bigger, better and stronger’

The hockey equipment retailer later set up shop temporarily in the former Best Buy store at King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road.

“It’s been amazing, all the support and comments that have come in (since the fire),” Brad Whiddington, who co-manages the store with Chad Purdy, told the Now-Leader last November. “Almost daily I have people reaching out by text messages and emails, phone calls, asking how it’s going, how they can help, when are we going to open again, we miss the store, that kind of thing.”

The Hockey Shop’s temporary space in the former Best Buy store is about 26,000 square feet on one level – significantly larger than the fire-damaged store’s 17,500 square feet.

See also: After fire, Surrey hockey retailer finds a temporary home

Down the road, business at the City Parkway site will be in question.

“This location, there’s so much development in the area and we’ve been here through a lot of change,” Whiddington said last November. “I don’t know if it’s realistic that we’ll be here in 10 years, just with all the highrises coming in, and this building probably isn’t the best use of space in this neighbourhood 10 years from now. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this building gone by then. We’ve got just over three years and we have options in place beyond that. We’ll see how it goes.”

With files from Tom Zillich


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet
Next story
Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Just Posted

Arson charge laid in Surrey Hockey Shop fire

The blaze destroyed the prominent business in Surrey City Centre

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

Cloverdale’s Bambi Hall weighs in on women in the world of wrestling

Local wrestler is seeing more women get involved in the traditionally male sport

Historic farm time travels to 1900

Demonstrations to show life in Surrey

Choices Lottery home located in White Rock

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views.

VIDEO: Surrey girls donate hair, give hope through Wigs for Kids

Emotional event at Coyote Creek Elementary saw 10 girls donate locks to those with cancer

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

5 to start your day

Kinder Morgan protests heat up, a horse rescued from a muddy field and more

Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet

Awards take place March 25 at Rogers Arena

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Most Read

l -->