B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

The B.C. government has identified at least seven services operating illegal ride-hailing in B.C., issuing more than 20 cease-and-desist orders and applying fines to drivers operating without licence and insurance.
B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Branch has assessed 23 fines of $1,150 to drivers so far, and it is continuing to investigate, the transportation ministry announced Monday.
“Several companies operating under the names Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare have developed ride-sourcing apps,” the ministry said in a statement. “These companies have been recruiting drivers to operate their personal vehicles as commercial passenger-directed vehicles on the Lower Mainland.”
The provincial branch and municipal regulators of taxis require drivers to have regular, government-approved safety inspection of their vehicles for hire, a police background check on drivers and insurance that will cover the carrying of paying passengers.
The B.C. NDP government held hearings on introducing ride-hailing this month, hearing from established taxi services, ride-hailing pioneers Uber and Lyft, and experts on the impact of ride-hailing services that use smartphone apps to connect drivers and people looking for rides.
The province is asking people who have been recruited as drivers or want to make a report about these services, to contact the Passenger Transportation Branch at 604 527-2198, or email: passengertransportationbr@gov.bc.ca